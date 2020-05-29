EA on VPS missed trade entry
In case of VPS ... is it MQL5 VPS, right?
If yes so the trades will not be missed (because this MQL5 VPS is the "copy of your Metatrader in cloud").
for more information - read this post: #19
- www.mql5.com
If you run EA on Metatrader with autotrading disabled so the EA will not trade (EA will not try to enter the trade).
But it did?
If you run EA on Metatrader with autotrading disabled so the EA will not trade (EA will not try to enter the trade).
Thank you for the fast answer.
Yes, I use MQL5 VPS:
I run my EA locally just to "see" what my EA is (should) doing on VPS.
In the image you can see that the tail of one candle is below the red line, this is the entry signal.
My local EA recognized this signal and tried an entry (of course it wasn't allowed to do, because of autotrading is disabled while I'm on VPS with the synchronized copy of this EA).
So far, this happened just once. All other trades have been placed correctly by the EA on VPS.
"...the trades will not be missed (because this MQL5 VPS is the "copy of your Metatrader in cloud")."
Theoretically I agree but practically this trade was missed!
Hello,
I run my EA on VPS and in paralell on the client (with autotrading disabled).
This works fine, but now the EA on the VPS missed a trade entry situation. On the client the EA tried to enter the trade.
The client log shows this entry which indicates that the EA tried to enter the trade:(-> Timestamps are UTC+1)
VPS Expert Log:
At the same time, no log at all:
VPS Jornal Log:
Just technical entries, no Output of the EA:
What could be the reason for this glitch?
Thanks, Thomas
Have you factored in the difference in latency?
It could be the reason.
...
In case of we compare the following (same broker etc):
your home Metatrader,
and
"the copy of your Metatrader in cloud" (MQL5 VPS)
so the trades should be missed on your home Metatrader.
Because if you think that some trades were missed on VPS so it may be related to the coding of your EA only.
...
An Issue with my infallible code?
"When you have excluded the impossible, whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth."
;-)
Hm, I think I have to check this again.
Thank you for the hints and help!
Thomas
What I am trying to say is the following:
this MQL5 VPS is "the copy of your Metatrader in cloud". It is Metatrader (some build) which is more closer to the broker's server (by location).
So, this MQL5 VPS (cloud's Metatrader) should be same with your home Metatrader or much better than your home Metatrader.
The differences may be the following:
- if your EA is some kind of martingale or pyramiding etc so it is important when you provided the migration (when EA started the cycle of trades);
- and the build ... MQL5 VPS (the cloud's Metatrader) may be one build of Metatrader, and your home Metatrader - the other build ..
It may be some other factors ..
Because you are trying to compare two Metatrader instances: one is your home Metatrader, and the other one - your Metatrader in cloud (VPS).
Good points.
I don't use martingale or pyramids.
But you are right, the start parameters and the internal conditions must be taken into account. In my case, all internal parameters are independent of the EA start time for entering a trade.
Is there a possibility to check the build of the MQL5 VPS Metatrader?
...
Is there a possibility to check the build of the MQL5 VPS Metatrader?
I do not have MQL5 VPS now but as I know - it should be written on VPS logs or in VPS tab.
