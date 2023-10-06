EA not entering trades
Your EA is trying to open a GBPUSD trade, while your broker has a GBPUSDx symbol, so the fact that you use the Metaquotes demo MT5 terminal confuses things.
Download the custom MT5 terminal from your broker's website, install it and use to login into your trading account, then perform your EA's setup on the correct GBPUSDx chart (as you've done already) and you will probably be fine.
If this error message continues, contact your broker telling them to enable trading in your trading account in general.
Your EA is trying to open a GBPUSD trade, while your broker has a GBPUSDx symbol, so the fact that you use the Metaquotes demo MT5 terminal confuses things.
Download the custom MT5 terminal from your broker's website, install it and use to login into your trading account, then perform your EA's setup on the correct GBPUSDx chart (as you've done already) and you will probably be fine.
If this error message continues, contact your broker telling them to enable trading in your trading account in general.
Ahh ok that explains it I'll go ahead and do that thank you!
Your EA is trying to open a GBPUSD trade, while your broker has a GBPUSDx symbol, so the fact that you use the Metaquotes demo MT5 terminal confuses things.
Download the custom MT5 terminal from your broker's website, install it and use to login into your trading account, then perform your EA's setup on the correct GBPUSDx chart (as you've done already) and you will probably be fine.
If this error message continues, contact your broker telling them to enable trading in your trading account in general.
I'm not seeing the VPS on the broker MT5 platform despite migrating it, does that mean I have to cancel the VPS and start new?
I'm not seeing the VPS on the broker MT5 platform despite migrating it, does that mean I have to cancel the VPS and start new?
You didn't have to migrate anything, since your MQL5 VPS was assigned to the same trading account that you will use again.
Make sure that you have logged into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community, with your gldphez login and not your email or any other and you will see your MQL5 VPS under your trading account in the Navigator window.
You didn't have to migrate anything, since your MQL5 VPS was assigned to the same trading account that you will use again.
Make sure that you have logged into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community, with your gldphez login and not your email or any other and you will see your MQL5 VPS under your trading account in the Navigator window.
I found this out the hard way due to my over thinking lol but thank you, all is good now!
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Hey all,
My EA is not entering trades on my VPS. I have the right currency pair, which in this case is GBPUSDx, but my journal logs from the VPS is showing GBPUSD, so I don't know if this is the reason the EA is not entering trades. I can't change any settings in the EA to point to the broker currency pair, so any help is appreciated!