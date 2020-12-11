VPS log entry question

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Hello there!

I recently deployed a VPS and just wanted to confirm if this log entry is good or bad.



Does this mean the chart and EA are indeed disabled?

Thank you in advance for your time.

 
It means that you migrated/synchronize 1 chart and EA attached to this thread.
read post for more general information.
How to update/adjust EAs that are hosted on a VPS?
How to update/adjust EAs that are hosted on a VPS?
  • 2017.07.18
  • www.mql5.com
Dear All, I just rented my first VPS from MQL5 via my MT4 platform today...
 

So just so I am 100% clear, "disabled" on the log entry only refer tot he signal, not the EA, correct?

Thanks!

 
Wardsback:

So just so I am 100% clear, "disabled" on the log entry only refer tot he signal, not the EA, correct?

Thanks!

As far as I understand this article https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/994 - yes.
It is in the following meaning: "synchronized: 1 chart, 1 EA, ..."

How to Prepare a Trading Account for Migration to Virtual Hosting
How to Prepare a Trading Account for Migration to Virtual Hosting
  • www.mql5.com
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