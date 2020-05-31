The new "Search & Replace" window is a space killer
They could have make it greater, I still have some places beside it.
Instead of fixing the known lacks and issues of the IDE, they come up with really questionable "design"-ideas like this one. I cannot understand this at all.
When was the last time when we, the developers said: "Wow, this is cool & great!" Really, when was it? After each update I just get nervous and
scared about new "ideas".
Always complaining, look it gives you the opportunity to watch a video while searching
They take care of us
That's the reality:
That's typical from Metaquotes, you arrange the reality to prove your point.
1. The Visual Studio window is resizable.
2. If you don't need the options, it takes less place automatically.
3. There is an embedded window which is sufficient in most cases.
Find in files and Find in Community are fine, the new possibility to replace in Files is very good.
But there is no valid reason to have a so big window.
Thanks for caring.
Well, the main problem here is, that we cannot live without a permanently opened Search-Window, cause we need to use this window to navigate in the editor, to find functions or variables all the time, because there is no (useable) browser for such and because the editor does not allow to expand or collapse function definitions, like it is in other editors.
At this point you may refer to these buttons:
But, they are useless, because browsing is limited to the size of the main window. In my case it always looks like the following image shows, whereby scrolling does not work. This browser forces me to click a thousand times or more to find a function or variable. In other words, it's designed for developing tiny projects and therefore unfortunately useless.
And furthermore, the new window is buggy. When you press Ctrl-H, the text in both edit fields is selected which forces the developer to click one more time to make sure he is editing the correct edit field.
Find in files and Find in Community are fine, the new possibility to replace in Files is very good.
Find in files? Check this out ;) It´s recognizing #include statements and is able to skip spacings, which is pretty helpful to find variable assignments.
Maybe I should share it with the community here, but I cannot provide any kind of support for it.
I am using "Find in files" all the time and it's good enough for me. If it had more possibilities would be fine but it's not a big deal.
What you show here is an external custom tool or what ?
The new "Search & Replace" window, really?
In comparison, the VS-C# editor uses 10% of the space and does the same.
For "Search and Replace" in further files, there should be another window, cause nobody needs this more than in one of 10.000 cases, same as with search in community ... who needs this at all?
Instead of creating a space killer window like this, the Search&Replace-function should be closer to what programmers need. In view of that, it should not always jump to the last replace (which makes no sense in most cases) and should stay at the first. Because, when you replace several expressions in a row, it just costs plenty of time to find the origin again which can be really annoying.
I guess that almost every developer in this forum will agree on this "new issue". MetaQuotes, please fix/improve this.
Thx