The new "Search & Replace" window is a space killer - page 2

New comment
 
Yes, developed for own purposes in C#, originally mainly to find definitions within the project structure, but it escalated a little. 
 

Awesome with laptops btw., and this one is already 15" with Retina display.

[Deleted]  
Doerk Hilger:

Awesome with laptops btw., and this one is already 15" with Retina display.

Please share that editor theme file.

My humble request.

[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen:

Always complaining, look it gives you the opportunity to watch a video while searching


They take care of us 

🤣

 
Nelson Wanyama:

Please share that editor theme file.

My humble request.

There are theme files? :D Never heard of it ;) 

 
But the way, has anyone recognized that auto-completion does not work in many cases? The editor does not find the most defintions of a base class when editing a deriving class, it recognizes the definition then, when I am done with typing the whole name and shows the parameters, but not before. Not all cases, but many. It also does not find many local variables of functions.
 

And also by the way:


Just because one single ";" was missed somewhere in the code. It should really not result in such a message. 

12
New comment