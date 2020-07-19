OLE Initialization failed. make sure that the OLE libraries are the correct version. - page 6
By the way, you can check the builds of your MT5 (build 2497, seems - beta) and MetaEditor for MT5 (MetaEditor for MT5 is different from MetaEditor for MT4) -
Hi everyone, hope you're ok, do any of you have found the solution to this?? I've tried everything and I can't fix it, my metatrader 5 platform opens ok, but the problem is when I try to open metaquotes, the message is the same, "OLE initialization failed. Make sure that the OLE libraries have the correct version"
You can completely uninstall MT5, and install MT5 once again from the link which is below this page:
I still have same error when i open metaeditor 5. however, metaeditor 4 working well. no idea why. tried almost everything but gave up...:(Can anyone tell me how to check MT5 OLE libraries and DLL versions? its documentation?
You can re-install Metatrader 5 from this link Download MetaTrader 5 (I completely de-install MT5 and install it once again from this link, after that - I updated MT5 to the build 2539, and I do not have this issue now).