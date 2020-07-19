OLE Initialization failed. make sure that the OLE libraries are the correct version. - page 5
Hi Sergey,
I have just downloaded new version and installed it is "2020.06.17 21:52:15.212 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 2492 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp." Still shows same error:
Did you delete/uninstall previous installation of MT5?
And you downloaded it from this link Download MetaTrader 5 (on the bottom of the page)?
Yes and still shows same error
Yes and still shows same error
It says in Journal
metaeditor not found.
can not connect to editor
I uninstalled my Metatrader 5 (I am having Windows 10 64 bit).
And I used this link https://www.metatrader5.com/en/download to download installer and to install MT5 once again.
And not a problem at all:
I need to connect (to login) to Community tab of MT5 once again (because it is new MT5; and I uninstalled the previous MT5) - but it is noit a problem at all.
Everything works for me sorry.
so you uninstalled from programs or using uninstall app in c/programfiles/metatrader5/ folder?
did u restart after unstall and then install new version?
did u try to open metaeditor after installation? and does it work? or it gives ole error?
I completely uninstalled Metatrader 5.
After that - I used the link above to download installer. I clicked on installer, and new MT5 was installed.
I did not restart computer after uninstalation.
Yes, I opened MetaEditor, and it works fine, and I checked storage and it also works, and my Market products (I bought some of them) are still in Metatrader 5.
No errors.
METATRADER 5 works fine However Metaeditor still having the same issue. kindly please help needed.
WHY METAEDITOR 4 still not working?
completely uninstall Metatrader 5 (it will be uninstalled together with MetaEditor), and install new MT5 from this link:
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/download
There is one way only:
Hi Sergey,
rambhopal is correct, i have similar problem and following your steps 15times. also installed new Visual C++ 2019 redistribution to make sure new OLE library from c++ is available. also i delete previous terminal folder in C:\user\appdata\roaming\Metaquotes\Terminal\"Related MQL folder."
Still same error when opening MetaEditor from MT5 terminal or directly from folder or desktop shortcut.
Is there a solution or reason why this is happening? Do you think MT4 causing issue as i have that 32bit version of MT4. However, it was working fine before updates. I dont want to take risk of removing MT4, then i will not have any option to run EA on my account.
Many thanks in advance. Please help!!!!!
I can not confirm it sorry.
I completely uninstalled MT5 from my Windows 10 (64 bit) computer, and install from this link https://www.metatrader5.com/en/download
And no any error/issue ... (byt the way, I never had this issue before ..).
I hope the developers read our posts ... but they should reproduce this issue for possible fixing anyway (if they can not reproduce so they will not fix).