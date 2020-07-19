OLE Initialization failed. make sure that the OLE libraries are the correct version. - page 4
According to provided screenshot - you still run the old MT5 #2450 version.
So, please go to folder C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 and uninstall terminal, then download and install newest version from https://www.metatrader5.com/en/download . If you get error on starting app, you will see error code in dialog.
Also you can check version of terminal64.exe file in Properties -> Details -> Product version.
Hi,
Thanks for your reply though it did not work out and I don't know why because I uninstalled the old one and used the link you provided above to download and install the new one but the same error is still coming on when I try to open it.
Did you check version of the terminal64.exe (Properties -> Details -> Product version) which you start?It's really strange, cause starting from #2453 build and after in case issue with OLE another error message (additionally with error code) should present.
HI the buid you have given it is working fine. However the client which is provided by Broker it is not working may be they need to upgrade the version what you have provided is that right?
Wow. What i did i copied the build terminal.exe file and paste it to Broker MQL5 terminal.exe and it works fine now.
Ex:Copied terminal.exe file from C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\terminal64.exe
to
Replaced terminal.exe file into Broker provided software C:\Program Files\PepperstoneMetaTrader5\terminal64.exe
Hurry works FINE.
Meta Editor has still OLElibraries issue exists.
Unable to open metaeditor64.exe how to resolve this problem?
Please download and install last MT5 #2453 build from https://www.metatrader5.com/en/download
Run MT5 Terminal - error should disappeared.
If somebody still has problems with application starting - please provide appeared error screenshot from #2453 and OS details
Thank you Roman for your response. after installing that build it is working fine. I copied terminal.exe file to broker provide software location and it working fine broker version also.
However i found simillar issue while trying to open MetaTrader editor "metaeditor64.exe"
kindly please suggest how to open metaeditor64.exe
Hi, do you use MT5 #2470 that was released last Friday?
Update your terminal and try to run MetaEditor. If error with OLE message still present - please provide screenshot. Thanks
Hi I tried to update MT5 with latest version 2492 build on windows10 machine and OLE message still present and same as jpg attached erlier in the post. would you please write clear step to fix the problem if possible?
Thanks in advance.
It was the reply in such the case -
Hi Sergey,
I have just downloaded new version and installed it is "2020.06.17 21:52:15.212 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 2492 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp." Still shows same error: