Improvements propositions for the next MT5 version - page 2
1) well let's say you wanna search for "OrderSymbol" and you simply type "Symbol", but you selected "match whole word only", it will return zero results : it will then close the search window, and will reset the input text !
so when you realize your mistake, you have to repoen the search window, and remember the search term (not so easy if it's a complex one), and figure out why it didn't find result, if it is because the text hasn't been found or for other reasons?
Or simply if you want to search something and it is not in the code, the search window will close and your search input will be reset. Why? this is so painful
In MT4 there is not that hassle : if you search something that isn't in the code, there is a simple popup window. That's it. Nothing is closed or reset.
2) you cannot select real spread with open price backtest. It will be the synthetic spread.
If you got an EA that trades only on close prices, and you wanna speed up the backtest, but still retain the real spread for precision purposes, you cannot. You have to process all ticks in "ticks based on history" mode and trade only on new bar. Many ticks processed for nothing and not as fast as in open price backtest. not really convenient
3) ok i'll look into it.
4) and if you don't have access to the indicator code ? Of course there is always the "code it yourself" way of doing things : no real spread in backtest ? no problem gather real ticks data in a text file and import it in your EA ! easy !
NO
NOT easy, but painful and slow.
It's all a matter of speed, power and convenience : how many hours will you spend implementing a library that imports tick data ?
whereas if it's built in in MT5 (as it is now) it's convenient, easy, fast, you don't have to fear about bugs, etc, it's easy to gather the data for each broker, you don't have to spend 10 days gathering tick data if you change broker, etc
so no that's not a solution
processing time is everything believe me
5) hopefully it's just a fantasy of yours, and they're not like that. :)
You are right. Hopefully they will recognize it as a bug...if someone reports it.
custom symbols is exactly what I need, but I didn't know you could create them programatically
which makes almost anything possible, including synthetic instruments
really powerful
thanks so much for that
it makes some of my requests unecessary
Jeff
Please make MT5 call DeInit() when aborting a backtest early...
it would be great to stop the displaying of logged informations once we refresh the logs
because sometimes, you will Print a lot of data by mistake (for example on every bar), and it takes forever to wait for the end of the logging of the informations
it would be great to have a wait to cut short and stop the displaying of the logs when needed
Jeff
i'm not sure it's possible yet with MT5, but it would be nice to be able to shift the hour for the new day. Because at midnight, spread is high, so it's not recommended to trade at the new bar, but if you trade with daily TF, you get new signals at midnight.
I know there are stuff like Custom Symbols, but it doesn't solve everything. Custom symbols are not for live trading, and you will need to compute indicators with the custom timeframe. So you basically need to rewrite every single indicator you use, making them use a custom buffer made of different daily bars. This is a lot of work, and if you don't got access to the code, you're screwed basically : there is nothing you can do.
So a way to simply shift the new day hour would be awesome.
thanks so much
Jeff
this feature disappeared with MT5 but was possible in MT4 :
To test if an indicator is correctly programmed and doesn't repaint, I always run it through the strategy tester for a few bars, then put another instance of the indicator on top of the existing one, and i compare the curves.
if both curves are identical, it means the indi is ok (in most cases, you always can repaint back bars)
This is not possible in MT5. I know you can load a template on the strategy tester, but then the old display is gone, and being replaced with the new indi.
so there is no way to compare both curves and find out if the indi is well programmed without error.
this would be great if this were changed and if it would be possible to add any indicator directly on BT chart.
thanks so much
Jeff