Default EA backtesting

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Hi I just started in MT4 and I am trying to back test the EAs that come with MT4. for some reason they only do one trade regardless of the timeframe. Am I doing sth wrong?


 

You need a valid connection to a broker!

It seems that the server of the broker does not provide some data - try with a demo account of another broker.

 
Carl Schreiber:

You need a valid connection to a broker!

It seems that the server of the broker does not provide some data - try with a demo account of another broker.

I downloaded the software from etx capital and I created the demo account from their website. Weird
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