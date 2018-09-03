Default EA backtesting
You need a valid connection to a broker!
It seems that the server of the broker does not provide some data - try with a demo account of another broker.
Carl Schreiber:I downloaded the software from etx capital and I created the demo account from their website. Weird
You need a valid connection to a broker!
It seems that the server of the broker does not provide some data - try with a demo account of another broker.
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Hi I just started in MT4 and I am trying to back test the EAs that come with MT4. for some reason they only do one trade regardless of the timeframe. Am I doing sth wrong?