Alert on touch or cross upper or lower BB
See attached.
Price is inside BB, then moves out, once the candle closed and is not within the BB we look for the moment the price touches/crossing upper or lower BB
if this is too complicated then any touch or cross of price with the lower/upper band would be enough which includes that if price was outside and comes back inside BB that it would cause a touch/cross
What do you mean by "Alert"?
Alert can be simply an arrow/ any symbol or colored background area.
Here is the first version: pay attention - I made a very strict condition in this version: the previous bar (both the price of 'high' and the price of 'low') should be outside.
If this is a very strict condition, I can mitigate it: instead of the prices 'high' and 'low' use the prices 'open' and 'close'.
Bollinger Bands Cross Arrow (version "1.003")
You can set the intersection search mode: 'strict' or 'soft'.
Wow, that looks amazing!
This version is for MT5 right? I forgot to mention that I only got MT4, is it very difficult to compile it for MT4?
From screenshots it looks perfect. Will be happy to test around with strict and soft version.
Thank you.
Is it very difficult for you to install MT5 ?
You wrote on the MQL5 forum. You wrote in the main section. Of course I gave you the MQL5 code.
There is no code for the old terminal and it will not be - you yourself are to blame for the fact that you are still sitting on the old terminal.
Yes I agree, my fault.
Thanks a lot for your effort, this one is a good solution
I am looking for an indicator which gives an alert when the price is touching or crossing the upper or lower BB line (using 50 BB with 1 devi).
I dont know if its possible but it would be good to only show alerts when the price was outside the BB and then touches/crosses the upper or lower BB. When price was inside the BB and moving outside there shouldnt be an alert.
Alert can be arrow or the zone where it touches/crosses can be colored background.
Appreciate any tip or help, thank you