PSR as exit

How to code this think I am trying this for last one month I am not expert level I am on learning
If the PSAR trend is changed to positive to negative my Open buy positions will close and just opposite in case of sell
Do I need to use switch case or just I can do with if function
Thank you in advance
Hi there...
well this is quite a simple task if you want your adviser to use signal to close positions and open new orders and you need to code your adviser to manage this together with the existing PSAR signal,it's like when you have one open buy position and a sell signal present, adviser needs to close the open buy and open up a new sell order.
How do you expect any help from us forum members on this if you don't post the relevant code and your own attempt to create this?
Post code using Alt+S
double Psr= iSAR(_Symbol,_Period,0.02,0.2,0); if(Psr<Bid) { Trend= "Bull"; } if(Psr>Ask) { Trend= "Bear"; } // Take Profit double TakeProfit_Buy = (Psr>Ask); double TakeProfit_Sell= (Psr<Bid); //Buy order if(signal=="Buy") OrderSend(_Symbol,OP_BUY,Lots,Ask,5,Low[2],TakeProft_Buy,NULL,0,0,Green); // Sell order if(signal=="Sell") OrderSend(_Symbol,OP_SELL,Lots,Bid,5,High[2],TakeProfit_Sell,NULL,0,0,Red); No such error in the code but profit booking not working as per Parabolic SAR all I am trying to do if I have buy open positions using PsAR trend and when pasr trend is change it need to close my buy position or booked profit
double TakeProfit_Buy = (Psr>Ask);You assign a boolean to a double; bogus. TP/SL are prices.
- You would know why, if you had checked your return codes for errors, and reported them including GLE/LE,
your variable values and the market.
What are Function return values ? How do I use them ? - MQL4 programming forum
Common Errors in MQL4 Programs and How to Avoid Them - MQL4 Articles
