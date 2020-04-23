Bug concerning "Digits()" when using indicators in multi-currency
Try these two modes in the tester, and run online on the chart.
I have the following results: when testing on history Digits () in your example does not work correctly. With a single test and when you start online - everything works fine.
Perhaps you should read the manual. Digits() has nothing to do with any indicator. It only deals with the current chart symbol.
Checkup / Digits - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
versus
SymbolInfoInteger → ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_INTEGER → SYMBOL_DIGITS
New study:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| DigitsTest.mq5 | //| Copyright 2020, Markus | //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2020, Markus" #property link "" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_plots 0 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping long dig=SymbolInfoInteger(Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS); Print("Indicator DigitsTest: ",Symbol(),", _Digits: ",_Digits,", Digits(): ",Digits(),", ::Digits(): ",::Digits(),", SYMBOL_DIGITS: ",dig); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- long dig=SymbolInfoInteger(Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS); Print("Indicator DigitsTest: ",Symbol(),", _Digits: ",_Digits,", Digits(): ",Digits(),", ::Digits(): ",::Digits(),", SYMBOL_DIGITS: ",dig,", close ",close[rates_total-1]); //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Expert:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| DigitsTest EA.mq5 | //| Copyright 2020, Markus | //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2020, Markus" #property link "" #property version "1.00" int ghDigitsTestEURJPY = NULL; int ghDigitsTestEURUSD = NULL; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Print(Symbol() + ": Digits(): " + (string)(Digits())); ghDigitsTestEURJPY=iCustom("EURJPY",PERIOD_H6,"DigitsTest"); if(ghDigitsTestEURJPY==INVALID_HANDLE) { Print("ghDigitsTest == INVALID_HANDLE"); return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT); } ghDigitsTestEURUSD=iCustom("EURUSD",PERIOD_H6,"DigitsTest"); if(ghDigitsTestEURUSD==INVALID_HANDLE) { Print("ghDigitsTest == INVALID_HANDLE"); return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT); } //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- static long counter=0; if(counter>=9) ExpertRemove(); counter++; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Result: Please note: the price matches the symbol, and Digits does not match.
2020.01.19 00:00:00 Indicator DigitsTest: EURJPY, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 122.163 2020.01.19 00:00:00 Indicator DigitsTest: EURUSD, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 1.10893 2020.01.20 00:05:00 Indicator DigitsTest: EURJPY, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 122.145 2020.01.20 00:05:00 Indicator DigitsTest: EURUSD, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 1.1092 Indicator DigitsTest: EURJPY, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 122.152 2020.01.20 00:05:13 Indicator DigitsTest: EURUSD, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 1.10918 2020.01.20 00:05:15 Indicator DigitsTest: EURJPY, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 122.155 2020.01.20 00:05:18 Indicator DigitsTest: EURJPY, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 122.159 2020.01.20 00:05:20 Indicator DigitsTest: EURUSD, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 1.10915 2020.01.20 00:05:22 Indicator DigitsTest: EURJPY, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 122.151 2020.01.20 00:05:25 Indicator DigitsTest: EURJPY, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 122.143 2020.01.20 00:05:26 Indicator DigitsTest: EURUSD, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 1.10916 2020.01.20 00:05:28 Indicator DigitsTest: EURJPY, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 122.142 2020.01.20 00:05:31 Indicator DigitsTest: EURJPY, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 122.144 2020.01.20 00:05:33 Indicator DigitsTest: EURUSD, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 1.10913 2020.01.20 00:05:34 Indicator DigitsTest: EURJPY, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 122.128 2020.01.20 00:05:37 Indicator DigitsTest: EURJPY, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 122.129 2020.01.20 00:05:40 Indicator DigitsTest: EURUSD, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 1.10915 2020.01.20 00:05:41 Indicator DigitsTest: EURJPY, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 122.113 2020.01.20 00:05:44 Indicator DigitsTest: EURJPY, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 122.122 2020.01.20 00:05:47 Indicator DigitsTest: EURJPY, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 122.119 2020.01.20 00:05:50 Indicator DigitsTest: EURJPY, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 122.122 2020.01.20 00:05:59 Indicator DigitsTest: EURJPY, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 122.125 2020.01.20 00:05:59 Indicator DigitsTest: EURUSD, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 1.10914 2020.01.20 00:06:00 Indicator DigitsTest: EURJPY, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 122.118 2020.01.20 00:06:00 Indicator DigitsTest: EURUSD, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 1.10912 2020.01.20 00:06:00 Indicator DigitsTest: EURJPY, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 122.119 2020.01.20 00:06:01 Indicator DigitsTest: EURJPY, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 122.121 2020.01.20 00:06:02 Indicator DigitsTest: EURJPY, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 122.122 2020.01.20 00:06:03 Indicator DigitsTest: EURUSD, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 1.10913 2020.01.20 00:06:03 Indicator DigitsTest: EURJPY, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 122.124 2020.01.20 00:06:04 Indicator DigitsTest: EURJPY, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 122.125 2020.01.20 00:06:05 Indicator DigitsTest: EURJPY, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 122.127 2020.01.20 00:06:06 Indicator DigitsTest: EURJPY, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 122.128 2020.01.20 00:06:07 Indicator DigitsTest: EURUSD, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 1.10915 2020.01.20 00:06:07 Indicator DigitsTest: EURJPY, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 122.127 2020.01.20 00:06:08 Indicator DigitsTest: EURJPY, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 122.128 2020.01.20 00:06:09 Indicator DigitsTest: EURJPY, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 122.127 2020.01.20 00:06:10 Indicator DigitsTest: EURJPY, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 122.128 2020.01.20 00:06:10 Indicator DigitsTest: EURUSD, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 1.10916 2020.01.20 00:06:10 Indicator DigitsTest: EURJPY, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 122.126 2020.01.20 00:06:11 Indicator DigitsTest: EURJPY, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 122.127 2020.01.20 00:06:12 Indicator DigitsTest: EURJPY, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 122.129 2020.01.20 00:06:13 Indicator DigitsTest: EURJPY, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 122.13 2020.01.20 00:06:14 Indicator DigitsTest: EURUSD, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 1.10914 2020.01.20 00:06:14 Indicator DigitsTest: EURJPY, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 122.132 2020.01.20 00:06:15 Indicator DigitsTest: EURJPY, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 122.133 2020.01.20 00:06:16 Indicator DigitsTest: EURJPY, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 122.135 2020.01.20 00:06:17 Indicator DigitsTest: EURUSD, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 1.10915 2020.01.20 00:06:17 Indicator DigitsTest: EURJPY, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 122.136 2020.01.20 00:06:18 Indicator DigitsTest: EURJPY, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 122.135 2020.01.20 00:06:19 Indicator DigitsTest: EURJPY, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 122.136
There is no problem and all of that is normal.
Read the documentation correctly please. William is right.
I misunderstood OPs post/question and now agree with him. The call is an iCustom using symbol (EURUSD) which is different from the chart's (EURJPY.) The indicator running on EURUSD reads correct prices but incorrect digits/point for EURUSD (which has 5 digits.)
2020.01.20 00:05:00 Indicator DigitsTest: EURUSD, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 1.1092 2020.01.20 00:05:03 Indicator DigitsTest: EURJPY, _Digits: 3, Digits(): 3, ::Digits(): 3, SYMBOL_DIGITS: 3, close 122.15
I misunderstood OPs post/question and now agree with him. The call is an iCustom using symbol (EURUSD)
which is different from the chart's (EURJPY.) The indicator running on EURUSD reads correct
prices but incorrect digits/point for EURUSD (which
has 5 digits.)
Hello,
it seems I found a bug when calling the "Digits()"-function inside of an indicator used in a multi-currency system on the newest platform version. At least inside the backtester it will exclusively return the digits-value of the currency the expert is started on and NOT the value of the currency the indicator, called by the EA, is attached to. To see this, use the following code:
EA:
Indicator:
In this example you will see that, when the EA is started on "EURUSD", the "Digits()"-value of "EURJPY" will be 5 and when the EA is started on "EURJPY" the "Digits()"-value of "EURUSD" will be 3. This obviously cannot be correct and can lead to problems. Provided I'm not doing somthing wrong, please fix this, dear MetaQuotes developer team. Many thanks in advance.