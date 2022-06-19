Adding shift to indicator
- Jean Francois Le Bas: you cannot shift in the future, it would require to know the future price 10 bars ahead!
Of course, you can. Compute all bars and shift how it is painted. Ichimoku does that:
Obviously, if you shift it n bars to the past, you can't read bars [0 … n-1] as that would require reading the future.
Kindly need to add shift from +10 to -10 ( back bars ) to the attachment indicator.You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
No free help 2017.04.21
Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum 2018.05.12
Thanks Mr. William. but even if I just need only -1 bar back ?
Thanks in advance and appreciate your effort. :)
N bars back is one bar back with an input variable instead of a constant.
- Show us your attempt.
MT4: Learn to code it.
MT5: Begin learning to code it. If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.
- or pay (Freelance) someone to code it.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum
No free help
Sorry Mr. Wiiliam I can't get you, Can you explain more, Please if is it possible to make shift -1 or not ?
Thanks in advance and sorry for interruption.
How can I do that, Sir ? -1 & +1
Thanks.
"lazy butt" ?
What kind of admin are you? Why almost every admin of metatrader are rude, i really dont understand.
He is kindly asking simple question ! You may show solutions instead you order to learn 5000 pages MT4 code book huh?
Dears,
Good day,
Kindly need to add shift from +10 to -10 ( back bars ) to the attachment indicator.
Thanks in advance