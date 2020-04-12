Any way to change the input box color?
How do I create a Comment Line in the Input Tab? - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
Hi. I have been creating and testing a few EAs and sometimes they can be a bit confusing when it comes to inputs. Sometimes, I accidentally put information into the wrong input. I figured that changing the appearance of the input boxes would help with this.
As you know, the entries of the input tab for indicators and EAs will alternate between light grey and white colors, as shown in the example pic I have provided. Is there any way to change the color of these using metaeditor?
You can change the parameters directly during execution. For example, like this:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/25113
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/227736/page52#comment_14675501
With this approach, it will be more convenient and you will not be limited by any rules, so the implementation of changing the parameters can be anything.
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Hi. I have been creating and testing a few EAs and sometimes they can be a bit confusing when it comes to inputs. Sometimes, I accidentally put information into the wrong input. I figured that changing the appearance of the input boxes would help with this.
As you know, the entries of the input tab for indicators and EAs will alternate between light grey and white colors, as shown in the example pic I have provided. Is there any way to change the color of these using metaeditor?