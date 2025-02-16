How do I create a Comment Line in the Input Tab?

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Hi All,

Hopefully a quick question. 

How do I create a line of comments in the Input Tap of the Property Windows for the input variables. For example if I want to indicate that input variables below a certain line should be changed just in special market conditions?

Thanks,

MG

 

You mean?

sinput string               ss1;//******Stochastic Settings******
 

Yes thanks Keith!!!

I did the following

input int Magic_Number=1001;     // Magic Number for EACH CROSS
sinput string line; // Volume Inputs

And it works

Only thing is...is there a possibility for the String "Volume input" to go across the 2 columns (i.e. Variable and Value)? If not, no biggy I can survive with the solution you have suggested;)

 
MacGiamma:

Yes thanks Keith!!!

I did the following

And it works

Only thing is...is there a possibility for the String "Volume input" to go across the 2 columns (i.e. Variable and Value)? If not, no biggy I can survive with the solution you have suggested;)

Not quite sure what you mean but

sinput string line="Whatever you want to put here"; // Volume Inputs
 
MacGiamma: is there a possibility for the String "Volume input" to go across the 2 columns
  1. Not across both columns, but you can come close:
    input int a=1;
sinput string _____________Separator______________="Separator____________Separator";
input int b=2;

  2. Using nbsp (0xA0 from the Character Map,) you can get a complete blank line:

    input int a=1;
sinput string x=""; //  
//                  // ^xA0
input int b=2;

  3. see: input variables and comments - Daily Trading - General - MQL5 programming forum 2017.02.09
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