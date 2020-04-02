/Following a signal by a bonus account/ How to calculate how much I'm following?
There are 3 types of accounts which may be considered:
- demo account;
- cents account.
- real (live) account.
The term "bonus account" does not exist in providers/ subscribers terminology.
The signals based on demo account and cents accounts can not have paid subscribtion.
It is necessary to know all about provider to know "How to calculate how much" for subscribers.
But you can calculate possisble lot size based on your settings, leverage and balance and signal provider's leverage and balance:
How to Select a Deal Volume
- 2017.09.14
- www.mql5.com
Restart your terminal and have a look in the journal. Then tell us what comes up in the journal.
Only Comments starting with Signal matter... ie
2020.03.31 23:12:27.288 Signal 'XXXXXXX': signal provider has balance 156.25 EUR, leverage 1:500; subscriber has balance 3 085.63 USD, leverage 1:500
Thank you so much, Sergey.
My account is real (live) account.
When I deposit in the real account, I get some bonus (credit).
What I wonder is, when I set 95% to follow my signal provider, does both of my balance and credit is following or not.
A. $780 * 95% is following (only balance is following)
B. $280 * 95% is following (both balance and credit is following)
Do you have any knowledge for this qusetion?
Best regards,
Sky
/Following a signal by a bonus account/ How to calculate how much I'm following?
/Following a signal by a bonus account/ How to calculate how much I'm following?
Sky L, 2020.04.01 08:30...
What I wonder is, when I set 95% to follow my signal provider, does both of my balance and credit is following or not....
Thank you, Cornelis.
You must have a good ATM.
The answer is both balance and credit is following.
One more question please.
I set lost cut as 0 as below, when would it happened?
A. When balance go to Zero.
B. When both balance and credit go to Zero.
Sorry it is not in English and thank you in advance,
Sky
Yes, it is correct: it should be written in the logs/journal.
Thank you very much, Sergey.
It shows balance + credit.
One more question please.
I set lost cut as 0, when would lost cut happen?
A. When balance go to 0.
B. When both balance and credit go to 0.
Thank you in advance and best regards,
Sky
Thank you very much, Sergey.
It shows balance + credit.
It will stop when the signal provider closed the order/trade, or by margin call sorry.
I think, Eleni Anna Branou may reply or confirm it (because she may have the experience with it).
Yes, both.
Thank you, Sergey.
So, I'd like to wait for Eleni.
Yes, probably when all your balance (including bonus) reach 0 level, since its all of it that participates in signal copying.
I am not 100% sure though, because I haven't encountered that issue before.
Thank you so much, Eleni.
I'm going to make a ticket to ask about the lost cut, someone may know that.
Best regards,
Sky
Dear experienced traders.
I'm following a signal by a bonus account, could you teach me how much I'm following him?
My real balance is $280 and my bonus is S500, so I have $780 in amount.
My signal option set is like bellow, but the following amount displayed in MQL5 is only $248.
Do you know how to calculate how much I'm following?
A. $780 * 95% is following
B. $280 * 95% is following
Thank you in advance and best wishes,
Sky