Following a signal by a account with bonus, the timing of lost cut

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Dear experienced traders. 

I'm following a signal by a real account with bonus(credit) and I set lost cut as 0 balance as below.

Could you teach me when would lost cut happen?

A. When balance go to 0.

B. When both balance and bonus(credit) go to 0.

Thank you in advance and best regards,

Sky


 
Sky L:
(Float)

Please do not keep bumping your posts.

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