How can I @ a person in the forum?

Dear experienced traders

I saw some forum which somebody could @ another person to the forum. 

Do you know how can I @ a person in the forum? 

Thank you in advance and best wishes,

Sky

 
Use the little icon with the person (user link) from the edit menu above and insert your preferable MQL5 member.

Vladimir is right though, it only recognizes usernames and not full names.


 
You need to know the user's nickname. For example, my nickname is "barabashkakvn".
You enter the @ sign and start typing my nickname ...


 
Thank you for your continuing support, Eleni! 

 
Thank you so much, Vladimir! 

 
If I @ anybody, will system send any notice to him/her? 
 
No.

 
Thank you, Elenni. 

