Freelance didn't cancel anything. You have stated here that you opted and clicked on "Money in half".
It clearly states "If you have come to an agreement, please choose an option to complete the order:"
Cancel arbitration
Cancel job
Money in half
Complete job
So YOU cancelled arbitration and completed the order.
Why did you do that if you and the developer had not reached an agreement?
Keith Watford ? What are you talking . I saw this. What is your base say not?
I did not cancel cancelled arbitration. <<< Or maybe my misstating (If i press any bottom in that time is cancelled arbitration ...the only way not cancel arbitration is deny)
As arbitration I deny pay and freelancer deny ... and than Is arbitration guy not talking anymore. (About 3~5 days..)
I don't know to continuous this part......
I am trying to find out some solution both can accept. I don't want this guy do anymore. Just now.
And I don't want talk too much my case. I concern about this process is fair and normal.
issue is on N+1 >> N+2
Aleksey has canceled the order as "Money in half" Payment to the Developer has been made in half the amount
...deadlock...> request for arbitration
N-2 : I deny to pay
N-1: Aleksey deny
....deadlock ....
N Step :Customer press money in half>>
N+1 Step: Aleksey canceled the order
N+2 Step: Payment go in half to both
N+3 step: not going verify
N+4 step: credit to each other.
I don't think you need to judge N or N+1 step. I just made decision that time, and can't change it. The issue is on N+2 Payment and verify step
----------------
Service Desk was several days no answer anything on 3.27 . I am try to use replay support team for arbitration continues.
"The withdraw fund not going" << I write it
""If you are continuing the job so cancel arbitration please. You can go to the arbitration once again if the decision of this issue will not be found."
Was it written by the robot (autoimatically)?"
>>>That part is my confuse ...arbitration guy not answer anything several days ..... I don't know what's state is going on really. >> arbitration still on right side.
(And this freelance still push me to cancel this arbitration . And I say no many many times!!)
After several days I find out service desk in other page. .....<<< This part is really sock.
I never had any product (I am not selling anything because I am not a coder).
Sorry I search many articles. Memory is not so clear. It's your reply, not your product.
MACD as an Entry Trigger (based on dailyfx article)
I did not cancel cancelled arbitration. <<< Or maybe my misstating (If i press any bottom in that time is cancelled arbitration ...the only way not cancel arbitration is deny)
From your first post in this topic....
I use the system to check our dispute.
System not finish the dispute, after one week I compromise pay half ,want check what suck I will get?
Now you are saying that you didn't compromise and pay half?
Anyway, there is nothing that we can do about it in the forum. You can only try to argue your case with service desk.
This is from Rules of Using the Freelance Service
7. The arbitration may make one of three decisions: