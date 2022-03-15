Be Careful Freelance cancel job. Money not come back to customer. - page 3

New comment
 
For the third time....

Freelance didn't cancel anything. You have stated here that you opted and clicked on "Money in half".

It clearly states "If you have come to an agreement, please choose an option to complete the order:"

Arbitration If you have come to an agreement, please choose an option to complete the order:

Cancel arbitration

Cancel job

Money in half

Complete job

So YOU cancelled arbitration and completed the order.

Why did you do that if you and the developer had not reached an agreement?

[Deleted]  

Keith Watford ? What are you talking . I saw this. What is your base say not?

Keith Watford
Keith Watford
  • www.mql5.com
Published product A useful dashboard that shows the RSI values for multiple symbols and Time-frames. It can be easily hidden/displayed with a simple click on the X top left of the dashboard. You can input upper and lower RSI values and the colours can be set to...
[Deleted]  

I did not cancel  cancelled arbitration. <<< Or maybe my misstating  (If i press any bottom in that time is cancelled arbitration ...the only way not cancel arbitration  is deny)

As arbitration  I deny pay and freelancer deny ... and than Is arbitration guy not talking anymore. (About 3~5 days..)
I don't know to continuous  this part......
I am trying to find out some solution both can accept. I don't want this guy do anymore. Just now. 
And I don't want talk too much my case. I concern about this process is fair and normal. 

issue is on N+1 >> N+2 
 Aleksey has canceled the order as "Money in half" Payment to the Developer has been made in half the amount

...deadlock...> request for arbitration 
 N-2 : I deny to pay

N-1: Aleksey   deny

....deadlock ....
N Step :Customer press money in half>>
N+1 Step: Aleksey   canceled the order 

N+2 Step: Payment go in half to both

N+3 step: not going verify

N+4 step: credit to each other.

I don't think you need to judge N or N+1 step. I just made decision that time, and can't change it. The issue is on N+2 Payment and verify step

 

It is written in Russian on your image:
"If you are continuing the job so cancel arbitration please. You can go to the arbitration once again if the decision of this issue will not be found."
Was it written by the robot (autoimatically)?

And next text about "The withdraw fund not going" was written by the service desk or was it  written by you?
Because it (this text) should not be very understandable for the service desk.

----------------

[Deleted]  
Sergey Golubev:

It is written in Russian on your image:
"If you are continuing the job so cancel arbitration please. You can go to the arbitration once again if the decision of this issue will not be found."
Was it written by the robot (autoimatically)?

And next text about "The withdraw fund not going" was written by the service desk or was it  written by you?
Because it (this text) should not be very understandable for the service desk.

----------------

Service Desk was several days no answer anything on 3.27 . I am try to use replay support team for arbitration continues.
"The withdraw fund not going" << I write it

""If you are continuing the job so cancel arbitration please. You can go to the arbitration once again if the decision of this issue will not be found."

Was it written by the robot (autoimatically)?"

>>>That part is my confuse ...arbitration guy not answer anything several days ..... I don't know what's state is going on really. >> arbitration still on right side.
(And this freelance still push me to cancel this arbitration . And I say no many many times!!)


After several days I find out service desk in other page. .....<<< This part is really sock. 

[Deleted]  
Sergey Golubev:


I saw several years ago. You have one product about muti-time frame MACD or muti-time frame ... . And not exist anymore.
If this system got some defect ? I am trying to do this part.

 
sungsungD:

I saw several years ago. You have one product about muti-time frame MACD or muti-time frame ... . And not exist anymore.
If this system got some defect ? I am trying to do this part.

I never had any product (I am not selling anything because I am not a coder).

[Deleted]  
Sergey Golubev:

I never had any product (I am not selling anything because I am not a coder).

Sorry I search many articles.  Memory is not so clear. It's your reply, not your product.

Sergey Golubev 2014.03.05 14:36      EN

MACD as an Entry Trigger (based on dailyfx article)

Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
  • www.mql5.com
Trader's profile
 
sungsungD:

I did not cancel  cancelled arbitration. <<< Or maybe my misstating  (If i press any bottom in that time is cancelled arbitration ...the only way not cancel arbitration  is deny)

From your first post in this topic....

I use the system to check our dispute.
System not finish the dispute, after one week I compromise pay half ,want check what suck I will get?

Now you are saying that you didn't compromise and pay half?

Anyway, there is nothing that we can do about it in the forum. You can only try to argue your case with service desk.

 

This is from Rules of Using the Freelance Service 

7. The arbitration may make one of three decisions:

  1. To complete the job in favor of the Developer: 100% of the amount blocked for a job in question is deducted from the Customer's account, while 90% of this amount is transferred to the Developers account and 10% is the service commission. The job is classified as "Completed" and the feedback can only be given by the Developer.
  2. To cancel the job in favor of the Customer: 10% of the amount blocked for a job in question is deducted from the Customer's account, while the remaining 90% is released; no amount is transferred to the Developer's account and the service commission is 10%. The job is classified as "New" and becomes available to new Developers; the feedback can only be given by the Customer.
  3. To lay the blame for the situation on both parties and split the money in half minus Freelance service commission, namely:
    • 10% of the amount blocked for a job in question is deducted as the Freelance service commission,
    • the remaining 90% of the Agreement sum is divided into two halves: the first half (45% of the Agreement sum) is returned to the Customer's account, while the second half (45% of the Agreement sum) is used to pay the Developer 50% of the original due payment,
    • the job is classified as "New" and becomes available to new Developers; the feedback can be given by both parties - the Developer and the Customer.
Rules of Using the Freelance Service
Rules of Using the Freelance Service
  • www.mql5.com
The Freelance section of mql5.com website is the service for fulfilling Orders of programming in MQL4 and MQL5. The Freelance service is available to registered users of MQL5.com aged 18 and older. To search for developers who are ready to write a program, an Order needs to be placed. A user who has placed an Order is hereinafter referred to as...
1234
New comment