If fact , I want use this half money to show this source code post on web to show this joke !!!
But I pay the half money didn't get this joke.
I am angry there is no bottom customer can say this ...I only find this forum can taking this.
Are you an staff of Metaquotes ? In fact I want find some bottom to message Metaquotes .But I don't find it, so I post this ....
I don't need some guy post Rule of Using the Freelance Service. I have read this. But I think the flow chart should provide form Metaquotes.( I find some but it's too old, It's different with current process )
...
Why did you choose the developer in Freelance which you did not know?
You did not care who is doing the job in Freelance for you, right?
Seems, you have a lot of momey and time if you selected such a difficult way of implementing Freelance for you ..
And you are complaining now trying to turn your personal risk to the other people, right?
Turning/spreading your personal risk to the other people is illegal.
----------------
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Be Careful Freelance cancel job. Money not come back to customer. (This process MetaQuotes is helping lie)
Alain Verleyen, 2020.03.26 20:46
Metaquotes is reponsible for the service to work correctly (mainly the arbitration process which is now automatic and probably unmanaged).
But YOU are responsible to pick a good developer. The developer stats are available, arent they?
I can only suggest the following:
If you will continue this thread in your way here by spreading all this your story to all of us without service desk involved and without your personal responsibility to be publicly accepted here - I will delete your thread.
For I just use use MQL5 2 month ,don't know many developer they are aviable now and good ..
So I go to freelance directly , more efficiently. It's long time market maybe it's safe than I try to ask some guy in the web I don't know much.
Thank your suggestion
I will try to know more guy in market. But I think this will be take 6 months. Before this I will only put small case or develop by myself.
Not wast money in freelancer market. Or take my time try to use easy TradeStation.
The other users are openning the threads and replying and helping the other people on the forum by free coding and so on.
You can go to their profiles (because they are always on the forum) to see (to check) about what they are coding in general, what preferences they have in coding (the coders are having such as specialization: some coder is feeling himself as professional with scalping, and other coder may be professional with some adaptive smoothing indicators, and more).
I am on the forum since 2003 (started with tsd forum which was merged to this mql5 forum). And I am not coder (I am using Freelance as well).
And I am posting this recommendation (about to find the coder on the forum before going to Freelance) since 2003 too on regular basis.
It is difficult to understand your post, but it seems that you clicked on the option to pay half.
Doing so will cancel the arbitration and you will pay half.
What are you complaining about? If you didn't want to settle it by paying half, why did you click on it?
You haven't responded to me.
You will have seen this
Arbitration
Cancel arbitrationCancel jobMoney in halfComplete job
and I can only assume that you clicked on "Money in half" even though you had not come to an agreement with the developer.
So why did you click on "Money in half"?
Why are you complaining as you stopped the arbitration process by doing so!?
Some people replied to your thread, and most of them are coders, and some of them are participating in Freelance.
Thinks your response,
I treasure my time. And does programmer / Freelance time is treasure too.
I put money can help to find programmer the range of price.
Excellent maybe expensive, suitable people mach need time.
I put case in the market can save the mach time. But put my money in danger.
Thinks you take time to share your experience.
Please keep this can safe others tuition.
After one week service disk
Still get problem, And they don't think those process get question about it.
1. freelance cancel the case still get half
2. After half money to compromise it, there is no normal process to demo. and Before that the money has transfer to freelance.
Give code or not decide by freelance mood not by contract.
Be careful put your money to freelance market. It may come back without anything...
It's a sad first time experience. Take 1 week to write spec, one week fix and negotiation with freelance 2 week shout freelancer question.
The main quest is write everywhere from title to spec ,talk , and example. And freelance still make excuse because SPEC...
And I pay half money. Lost half money ,
lost credit and only thing I can do is give him bad credit.
If I know those process more ,I will chose to develop by myself.
