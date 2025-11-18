MQL5 Cloud network. - page 2
Hi Eleni.
Thanks so much for the help you gave me before, it has worked a little better with the Agents, but I have a question for you, is it difficult to delete an account? and how do I do to remove it? I think the second account that I just opened for the Agents, that it's the account that doesn't allow the Agents to work the way they should, just because it's puts $ 0.02 into that account every day, maybe that's why the account won't be approved?
You shouldn't have 2 accounts, keep only the one with your current username that you use now.
Thanks for your reply Eleni.
I logged into my other account, tried to find the text how to do to cancel my account, but the text I found was how to uninstall my platform, I followed the instructions and uninstalled the MT5 platform but the only thing that happened was that my agents disappeared :-O ... the other account was still there, How do I delete the second account? can you help me step by step? please.
If you mean the entire MQL5 account, you need to contact the Service Desk for that.
No, I mean just the other account, this account I want to keep.
Still, you need to contact the Service Desk for that.
hi, a few days ago I downloaded free expert and it made me minus 50%, now I can't turn it off, I deleted everything, but it still works, maybe some advice
If you use MQL5 VPS and you migrated your EA to it, you need to perform a new migration with an empty chart (nothing attached on it), in order to stop your EA from trading there.
Or you can simply, right click on your MQL5 VPS in the Navigator window >> Stop Server, but this will not remove your EA from the MQL5 VPS, will only suspend it.