MT4 cannot load EA.ex4
hello, my case now is I purchased EA from market and cant load it in my mt4,
‘C:\Users\Administrator\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\xxxxxxxxxx\MQL4\Experts\Market\name EA.ex4’
other EAs are fine.
Im using MT4 ICmarket.
reinstall several times already.
With MQL5 Market purchased EAs, you load them onto your chart by dragging them (or double clicking them) in the left hand side Expert Advisors >> Market root of your Navigator window.
With MQL5 Market purchased EAs, you load them onto your chart by dragging them (or double clicking them) in the left hand side Expert Advisors >> Market root of your Navigator window.
thank you for your advice. it is the general instruction for the mt4 and ea. but seems not the solution to this one.
thank you for your advice. it is the general instruction for the mt4 and ea. but seems not the solution to this one.
No, this is not general information.
You can't load a MQL5 Market purchased EA or indicator through your MT4/5 terminal's MQL4/5 recourse folders.
No, this is not general information.
You can't load a MQL5 Market purchased EA or indicator through your MT4/5 terminal's MQL4/5 recourse folders.
You mean I have to change the location?
What location?
You don't seem to understand, with MQL5 Market products you don't save anything anywhere, after installation the product is only found in the left hand side Expert Advisors >> Market root of your Navigator window.
What location?
You don't seem to understand, with MQL5 Market products you don't save anything anywhere, after installation the product is only found in the left hand side Expert Advisors >> Market root of your Navigator window.
Um... I have this one, it is shown on the navigator. And once I did drag and drop or add to chart. It doesn’t work for me. No offence.
Have you contact the author/seller?
You should be able to drag it onto your chart (or double click to open it), if not you may want to try deleting it (right click >> delete) and re-install it.
Restart your computer and terminal also.
Have you contact the author/seller?
You should be able to drag it onto your chart (or double click to open it), if not you may want to try deleting it (right click >> delete) and re-install it.
Restart your computer and terminal also.
yeah, we have a great deal. it is comfirmed with him the EA is good.
So i tried to add an EA to my MT4. I opened my metaeditor and clicked on experts, in the experts folder there were two other folders titled 'advisors' and 'examples'. I copied it to advisors, restarted my MT4 and still cannot access it on my navigator panel. The files are titled ex4. and mq4. but did not pop up despite the other default advisors appearing. I really need help.
Note: Every site i checked for help online does not have a drop down menu with 'advisors' and 'examples' under 'experts', they just have one folder 'experts advisors'.
I'd appreciate any help. Thanks.
So i tried to add an EA to my MT4. I opened my metaeditor and clicked on experts, in the experts folder there were two other folders titled 'advisors' and 'examples'. I copied it to advisors, restarted my MT4 and still cannot access it on my navigator panel. The files are titled ex4. and mq4. but did not pop up despite the other default advisors appearing. I really need help.
Note: Every site i checked for help online does not have a drop down menu with 'advisors' and 'examples' under 'experts', they just have one folder 'experts advisors'.
I'd appreciate any help. Thanks.
Are you sure that you have the MT4 platform and not MT5?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
hello, my case now is I purchased EA from market and cant load it in my mt4,
‘C:\Users\Administrator\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\xxxxxxxxxx\MQL4\Experts\Market\name EA.ex4’
other EAs are fine.
Im using MT4 ICmarket.
reinstall several times already.