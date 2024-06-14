MT4 cannot load EA.ex4 - page 3

New comment
 
Door #:
2024.05.30 18:33:23.250 cannot load 'C:\Users\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\91DD9F8C3ED3720A3F71FC024EC6B483\MQL4\Experts\YoForexPro_fix.ex4'

Ask author of this EA for support, because the only way to get this EA legally is to buy it:


Yes, I agree -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MT4 cannot load EA.ex4

Paul Anscombe, 2024.05.30 12:56

that is because it is an illegal copy and so will not work after the recent MT4 update...


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Old version of advisors

MetaQuotes , 2024.06.13 20:06

No regular advisors were affected in the new builds. And they do not need to be recompiled, since compatibility is not broken.

Only hacked products from the Market stopped working. “I downloaded it from the Internet and stopped working” - this is exactly what was hacked and stolen.


123
New comment