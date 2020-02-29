how can i add timefilter in ea
- how to add in a EA.
can someone help me to add time filter in my ea.
This is a general topic, you can research it.
extern int StartHour=1;
extern int StopHour=24;
BuyMode= .... && Hour()>=StartHour && Hour()<=StopHour;
extern int StartDay=1;
extern int StopDay=31;
BuyMode= .... && Day()>StartDay && Day()< StopDay ;
extern int week=1; // (0-Sunday,1,2,3,4,5,6)
BuyMode= .... && DayOfWeek()==week ;
Be sure to read this https://docs.mql4.com/dateandtime
Time Filter Code Sample => https://sites.google.com/site/AIS1SUPERROBOT
See MODULE 3 : CONTROL
