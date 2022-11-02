Enable copy trading in the MetaTrader platform to see full signal data. - page 2
I got same problem... i set everything like i should do... watched for sure 10x video to be sure if is all ok...
I cant see the history of the trades+ isnt even copying the trades i can see on web that trader is aktiv even i see on the web that im aktiv subsriber...
Ofc i logged inside the mt4/5 with mql5 login.
For sure i even used the VPS and still no signals comming.
Make sure you've done everything as described here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
Yeah i did and still not working, im not geting the signals :(
Post a screenshot of your MQL5 VPS Journal (Navigator window >> MQL5 VPS >> (right click) >> Journals).
its just trial wanted to try if it gonna works with it, but still nothing happend.
You haven't done anything of what I describe in my instructions above.
Go through them step by step (not in a few seconds) and come again.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731
Now i can see all his trades i can even add review etc... but i saw he did a trade and still i didnt get it ... there isnt anything more what i can do from your instruktions :(
Your MQL5 VPS Journal shows that you haven't done any synchronization.
Post a screenshot of your MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals settings.
here:
Your broker uses a .r suffix in every currency pair and probable that is the reason you are not copying the signal's positions.
Contact the signal provider for advice and suggested broker/server setups.