Enable copy trading in the MetaTrader platform to see full signal data. - page 2

New comment
 

I got same problem... i set everything like i should do... watched for sure 10x video to be sure if is all ok...

I cant see the history of the trades+ isnt even copying the trades i can see on web that trader is aktiv even i see on the web that im aktiv subsriber...

Ofc i logged inside the mt4/5 with mql5 login.

For sure i even used the VPS and still no signals comming.

 
Tomáš Dutko:

I got same problem... i set everything like i should do... watched for sure 10x video to be sure if is all ok...

I cant see the history of the trades+ isnt even copying the trades i can see on web that trader is aktiv even i see on the web that im aktiv subsriber...

Ofc i logged inside the mt4/5 with mql5 login.

For sure i even used the VPS and still no signals comming.

Make sure you've done everything as described here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Make sure you've done everything as described here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

Yeah i did and still not working, im not geting the signals :( 
 
Tomáš Dutko:
Yeah i did and still not working, im not geting the signals :( 

Post a screenshot of your MQL5 VPS Journal (Navigator window >> MQL5 VPS >> (right click) >> Journals).

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Post a screenshot of your MQL5 VPS Journal (Navigator window >> MQL5 VPS >> (right click) >> Journals).

its just trial wanted to try if it gonna works with it, but still nothing happend.


 
Tomáš Dutko:

its just trial wanted to try if it gonna works with it, but still nothing happend.


You haven't done anything of what I describe in my instructions above.

Go through them step by step (not in a few seconds) and come again.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You haven't done anything of what I describe in my instructions above.

Go through them step by step (not in a few seconds) and come again.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 

Now i can see all his trades i can even add review etc... but i saw he did a trade and still i didnt get it ... there isnt anything more what i can do from your instruktions :(

 
Tomáš Dutko:

Now i can see all his trades i can even add review etc... but i saw he did a trade and still i didnt get it ... there isnt anything more what i can do from your instruktions :(

Your MQL5 VPS Journal shows that you haven't done any synchronization.

Post a screenshot of your MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals settings.



 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Your MQL5 VPS Journal shows that you haven't done any synchronization.

Post a screenshot of your MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals settings.



here:


 
Tomáš Dutko:

here:


Your broker uses a .r suffix in every currency pair and probable that is the reason you are not copying the signal's positions.

Contact the signal provider for advice and suggested broker/server setups.

123
New comment