Is it possible to subsribe two signal provider at the same time on one mt4 account?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.04.10 10:02
Below are step by step instructions, of how to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal:
1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register
2. Open your MT4 platform and go to Menu >> Tools >> Optios and click on the Community tab. There you put your Login and Password of your MQL5 account and click OK.
3. Go to the search area of your MT4 platform, on the upper right corner (where the magnifying glass is), type in the name of the signal you want to subscribe and click Enter.
4. You will see lower, in the Terminal Window of your MT4 platform, the results of your search. Click on the name of the signal you want to subscribe.
5. Click on the green Subscribe for $$ USD button on the right side of your MT4's Terminal Window.
6. Select the payment method and complete payment for your subscription.
7. In the Options >> Signals window that opens, tick the following options:
- Agree to the terms of use of the signals service
- Enable real time signal subscription
- Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
- Synchronise positions without confirmations
8. In the Use no more than: ...... of your deposit (95% maximum) field below, put the percentage of your capital, you want to participate in signal's copying.
9. In the Stop if equity is less than: ...... field, put the amount of your capital, you want to preserve, or leave it empty.
10. In the Deviation/Slippage field, select an option and click OK in the Options window to close it.
11. Now you have completed the subscription process and the only thing you need is a VPS (Virtual Hosting) in order to copy the signal 24/7 without having your MT4 platform open all day long.
12. Go to your account details in the Navigator window of your MT4 platform, right click in your account number or name and select the option Register a Virtual Server.
13. In the Virtual Hosting Wizard window that opens, the VPS with the lower Ping, ms value is presented automatically.
14. Select your payment plan for 1, 3, 6 or 12 months and click Next.
15. Tick the: I agree to the virtual hosting service rules and the auto renewal option below (if you want) and click Next.
16. Complete your payment for the VPS Service.
17. In the next window, tick the Migrate signal: account and settings option, click End and you are done.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.04.10 10:02
Below are step by step instructions, of how to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal:
1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register
2. Open your MT4 platform and go to Menu >> Tools >> Optios and click on the Community tab. There you put your Login and Password of your MQL5 account and click OK.
3. Go to the search area of your MT4 platform, on the upper right corner (where the magnifying glass is), type in the name of the signal you want to subscribe and click Enter.
4. You will see lower, in the Terminal Window of your MT4 platform, the results of your search. Click on the name of the signal you want to subscribe.
5. Click on the green Subscribe for $$ USD button on the right side of your MT4's Terminal Window.
6. Select the payment method and complete payment for your subscription.
7. In the Options >> Signals window that opens, tick the following options:
- Agree to the terms of use of the signals service
- Enable real time signal subscription
- Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
- Synchronise positions without confirmations
8. In the Use no more than: ...... of your deposit (95% maximum) field below, put the percentage of your capital, you want to participate in signal's copying.
9. In the Stop if equity is less than: ...... field, put the amount of your capital, you want to preserve, or leave it empty.
10. In the Deviation/Slippage field, select an option and click OK in the Options window to close it.
11. Now you have completed the subscription process and the only thing you need is a VPS (Virtual Hosting) in order to copy the signal 24/7 without having your MT4 platform open all day long.
12. Go to your account details in the Navigator window of your MT4 platform, right click in your account number or name and select the option Register a Virtual Server.
13. In the Virtual Hosting Wizard window that opens, the VPS with the lower Ping, ms value is presented automatically.
14. Select your payment plan for 1, 3, 6 or 12 months and click Next.
15. Tick the: I agree to the virtual hosting service rules and the auto renewal option below (if you want) and click Next.
16. Complete your payment for the VPS Service.
17. In the next window, tick the Migrate signal: account and settings option, click End and you are done.
Subscriber is a User who has subscribed to receive Trading Signals via the "Signals" service. Every User can subscribe to several Signals. For every trading account, the Subscription can be made to one Signal only.
Section III: Only one Signal can be set up with respect to one trading account. The account that currently is subscribed to another Signal cannot be used to create a Signal.
Section IV: 7. One trading account can be subscribed to one Signal only
Thank you so much for the explanation Sergey Golubev and fxmonsterd, it is clear to now...
Dear fellow traders,
I am also new to MT4/5 and would like to copy multiple signals. From the comments above I understand that you an additional account for each signal.
Do you also need to have multiple desktop instances running on VPS? Or do users run individual accounts in webtrader?
What is the best way to organize this?
Dear fellow traders,
I am also new to MT4/5 and would like to copy multiple signals. From the comments above I understand that you an additional account for each signal.
Do you also need to have multiple desktop instances running on VPS? Or do users run individual accounts in webtrader?
What is the best way to organize this?
The best way is to have all your (same broker) trading accounts on one MT4/5 terminal and use a MQL5 VPS for each one of them to run your EAs or subscribe to a Signal.
Hello everyone,
Thank you for all your explanations
I mean without interrupting the signal.
I want to know if it is possible to trad manually with the account that is connect to a signal ?
Because often the trad from the signal only use 5 to 10% of the amount on the account.
Best regard
Hello everyone,
Thank you for all your explanations
I mean without interrupting the signal.
I want to know if it is possible to trad manually with the account that is connect to a signal ?
Because often the trad from the signal only use 5 to 10% of the amount on the account.
Best regard
Yes, you can trade manually along with a signal subscription, but its not advisable since the signal provider has a money management strategy in mind (in an ideal world).
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Hello all, I'm new to subscribing signal from mql5.com.
Is it possible to subscribe two signal provider at the same time on one mt4 account? and host in in one account of mql5 virtual server?
Anybody can help?