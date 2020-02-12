VPS issue when swiched computers. - page 3
MT5 Version 5.00 build 2280 13 Dec 2019 same on both computers
I have 2316 build (but I think that this 2316 is beta build) -
Besides, it may be good to see your image similar with this one (just to check):
I do not know (I finished by ideas sorry) ..
I hope someone will help .
But I think - the only way to check (to help) it is the following:
you publish/upload MT5 journal file and VPS journal file for the second computer (for today) here on the thread, and someone will look at that.
Because every possible error/issue should be written on the log files.
or your should check log files by yourself (if you can read the logs).
It may be important as well -
Why it says No information about migration? There is the problem. Last migration time written but no information.
One more question if I may. If EA is on VPS and on my computer with different setings which setings of EA will be used for actual trades?
Both, if you have migrated your EA on MQL5 VPS and you have it loaded on a chart locally, with Auto Trading button clicked, your EA will trade on both environments.
Two times? If I will disable it on computer will it still trade on EA? Then how to stop it in VPS? Only by migration?
Yes. You can right click MQL5 VPS >> Stop Server, to stop your EA on the virtual server.