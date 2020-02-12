VPS issue when swiched computers. - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
How to do it if migration buttons inactive?
Check log files as I suggested (some infiormation may be written there).It is the image from help file -
How to do it if migration buttons inactive?
Have you done these? >> restart your PC and MT4/5 terminal, make sure that your logged into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab and try again.
You should check everything because it is something from your side sorry.
Restarted. Checked everything. Same result. Not active buttons for migration.
Interesting that it says Last migration (2020.02.12 11.55) No information about migration
Which build?