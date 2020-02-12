VPS issue when swiched computers. - page 2

New comment
 
SVAJUNAS STRAVINSKAS:
How to do it if migration buttons inactive?

Check log files as I suggested (some infiormation may be written there).It is the image from help file -


Migration - Virtual Hosting for 24/7 Operation - MetaTrader 5 Help
Migration - Virtual Hosting for 24/7 Operation - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
Migration is transferring the current active environment from the trading platform to the virtual one. This is a simple and straightforward way to change the set of launched programs, open charts and subscription parameters in the virtual platform. Preparing for Migration Charts and Market Watch In the Market Watch window, set up the list of...
 
SVAJUNAS STRAVINSKAS:
How to do it if migration buttons inactive?

Have you done these? >> restart your PC and MT4/5 terminal, make sure that your logged into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab and try again.

 
In Journal I find messages from virtual hosting that successfully received log files.... looks VPN is active but migration is not alowed... Buttons and selection options not active.
 
  • Did you connect to trading account?;
  • did you log in Community tab?
  • do you have anything to be migrated (open chart(s) with EA(s) attached or the signal subscription)?

You should check everything because it is something from your side sorry.

 
This is Community tab in my Metatrader (with my forum login and pass) - 

 

Restarted. Checked everything. Same result. Not active buttons for migration.

Interesting that it says Last migration (2020.02.12 11.55) No information about migration

 
I am logged to community. My interface tab slightly different from yours. Maybe different explorer version?
 
MT4 or MT5?
Which build?
 
MT5 Version 5.00 build 2280 13 Dec 2019 same on both computers
 
One observation: when I try push one of the migration options buttons screen jumps to the top were performance is described... CPU Memory Disk. If I push all around elsewhere this not happening.
123
New comment