copy trading from a signal : the copied trades are the same lot sizes but the source trades are not!
Hello,
I have a big problem : I'm using the copy trading service. From the trader I selected, many source trades have different lot sizes. Some
profit trades use a higher lot sizes so they can compensate other losing trades using a smaller lot sizes. Unfortunately, on my account,
all those trades are using the same lot sizes. So gains do not compensate losses. How is that possible?
You are using a smaller account, so all your trades are copied at the minimum possible lot size which is 0.01.
In order to copy the signal's trades proportionally you should increase your balance.
My lot sizes I'm talking about are all 0.10, not 0.01.
So the trader may have 4.39, 2.60 and 1.18, on my side those trades are all 0.10. How do you explain that? Or is that possible that the minimum lot
size might be 0.10?
That's because the minimum lot size for your account is 0.10.
You should open a new account with 0.01 minimum lot size or use another broker.
In either case, contact your broker.
If you need to transfer your signal subscription to another trading account click here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
I have subscribed a singal just yesterday. To be copied the signal, Is it compulsory to keep MT4 terminal open at desktop?
No, make sure you've done everything as described here:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
if you subscribe to the vps, and sync your terminal to the vps and have your signals being sent to the mt4/5 vps, no.
if you dont subscribe to the vps, then yes, you need to keep your mt4/5 open on desktop.
