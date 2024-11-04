Economic Calendar: delayed, incomplete and wrong!
As far as I know - the forecasting values and impacts are related to thr calendar.
If one calendar is placing/copying the forecast values and same impacts from the other calendar so it is not good at all (as I understand - it is what you suggested).
Besides,
- traders can trade news events (using "trading calendar" - investing.. for example;
- and some calendars exist as a informational resources only.
If you do not like this calendar so do not use it.
Some of us have invested much time in making your MQL5 Economic Calendar functions (which are based on those data) work, that's what MetaQuotes hoped for when they implemented this feature. And MetaQuotes itself has invested even much more time and ressources developing the calendar and the related MQL5 functions. Shall this all be in vain, all a stranded investment if it could relatively easily be fixed?
I think the answer is obvious.
We traders would LOVE MetaQuotes' calendar because its built right into the MT platform and it communicates with MQL5.
BUT THE DATA NEEDS TO BE CORRECT!
Why argue with your customers if you could just as well fix it??
We know you can! :-)
- www.mql5.com
You are talking with me, you are not talking with MetaQuotes.
Besides, as I explained so - if one calendar is copying the forecasting values and impacts from the other calendar so it is scam.
And as I told in my previous post - there are trading calendars (calendars which we can trade as news trading), and there are informational calendars.
Example - two news events today, and 3 different calendars:
1. forex-factory calendar -
2. fxstreet calendar -
3. dailyfx calendar -
Do you see the differences?
Some forecasting values are not same, and dailyfx calendar is having Durable Goods Orders as high impacted news event (instead of Durable Goods Orders core to be high impacted news event in classical points of view). The other two calendars are having those 2 events as medium impacted ones.
----------------
What does it mean?
It means that those 3 calendars are having analytical teams who are making analysis for placing forecast levels and impact levels according to their analysis.
Same with MQL5 calendar.
By the way, I am replying here because I am having wide experience in creating calendar and in placing the events incl forecasting and impact
values, and I publicly traded the calendar (I created) during the many years by NewsTrader EA posting the trades on the thread (it was on tsd
forum, but those threads are here on mql5 forum now).
So, I know what I am talking about sorry.
I agree that MQL5 calendar should be improved more and more, and I hope that this calendar will became trading calendar in one day.
And finally - it is what I posted in one of your thread (sorry for emotions) -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Economic Calendar: Fatal Error!
Sergey Golubev, 2019.10.24 18:55→ MetaQuotes, please do not fix your Economic Calendar, and do not listen the guys who do not have practical experience in calendar creating job.
Keep your calendar with updated news events with correct impact of them, and let us possibility to create simple EAs to trade your calendar!!!
2 years has past, even basic event time is wrong, noone is interested to fix it.
If you are about your this thread so yes, the time of release is different for MQL5 calendar.
For example, Ifo Germany Business Climate was scheduled at 9 am GMT+ 0 (UTC) in forex-factory calendar (ff calendar),
but it is loaded at 9:30 am GMT+ 0 (UTC) in MQL5 calendar.
I think, MQL5 calendar is using the time of release posted, and ff calendar is using the scheduled time
(and local time has nothing to do with anything for any calendar for example).
---------------------
All calendars are different ones (they should be different).
If you do not like MQL5 calendar - do not use it (use some other calendar).
- 2023.02.22
- www.mql5.com
Forex world is a strange world, even calendar should be different, I am glad todays Gregorian calendar is all the same.
Dear MetaQuotes,
can you please do something about your economic calendar — just have a look and you'll quickly see what's the issue yourself (and it's just one example for many more):
Data published on time by other calendars like Investing.com appear as "N/D" in yours. And maybe even worse (because more often): your forecast values differ from the market expectation (please just compare with Investing and virtually every other economic calendar out there), frequently leading to reversed (wrong) impact directions → MetaQuotes effectively places their end customers against the market, even during high impact events!!! What's more, ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPACT holds wrong and incomplete data, too.
It's such a pity: on the one hand you deliver world class trading software, and on the other hand you partially mess it up again.
I'm sure now that you are aware of the issue it will be relatively easy and quick for you to fix, given that you have already implemented much more complex features.
But CORRECT economic data (incl. forecasts in line with the market concensus) are simply essential to us traders. FULL STOP, no discussions about that please. It's obvious.
Many thanks in advance!