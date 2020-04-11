Economic Calendar: Fatal Error!
Actual figules are same.
As to the forecasting figures so it is related to the calendar.
- There are calendars which we can trade. I mean: forecasting figures and imnpact of the news are posted on the way that we can trade those figures, and
- there are the calendars for traders assistance. Those calendars are indicating on the news events for traders.
Actual figules are same.
As to the forecasting figures so it is related to the calendar.
- There are calendars which we can trade. I mean: forecasting figures and imnpact of the news are posted on the way that we can trade those figures, and
- there are the calendars for traders assistance. Those calendars are indicating on the news events for traders.
Thanks for your quick answer, but I'm afraid there are only those two kinds of economic calendars: correct ones and wrong ones, and the MetaQuotes calendar is clearly wrong — if there are still any doubts about that please compare your figures with the market reaction in the screenshot above (fiercly against the direction which the MetaQuotes calendar suggests)!!!
The forecast figures are obviously wrong, that's the root problem. Claiming anything else is of no use. Please don't deny. Please fix!
Or is MetaQuotes indifferent to their clients losing money because of their wrong number!? I hope not.
Thanks!
Thanks for your quick answer, but I'm afraid there are only those two kinds of economic calendars: correct ones and wrong ones, and the MetaQuotes calendar is clearly wrong — if there are still any doubts about that please compare your figures with the market reaction in the screenshot above (fiercly against the direction which the MetaQuotes calendar suggests)!!!
The forecast figures are obviously wrong, that's the root problem. Claiming anything else is of no use. Please don't deny. Please fix!
Or is MetaQuotes indifferent to their clients losing money because of their wrong number!? I hope not.
Thanks!
Forecasting figures can not be wrong or right.
Because it is the forecasting figures.
And the forecasting figures are made by the calendar itself (or the people who are making this calendar).
That is why the forecasting figures can not be the same for every calendar ... because those figures are unique ones ...
or they all are writing off those figures from each other?
How the forecasting figures can the same for many calendars?
It is impossible ... because those figures are made by analytics (and it is not a secondary school for example) ..
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It means: the MQL5 calendar is for announcement of the news events, and those events are posted on the chart.
But we can not trade news events using this calendar.
may be ... one day - they will improve their calendar to make it more tradable for example.
I traded the calendar (ff calendar) for the long time by the EA.
And I can tell that the figures are nothing compare with the impact:
if some newsd event is written as high impacted so I will use/trade it (for some pair).
I traded the calendar (ff calendar) for the long time by the EA.
And I can tell that the figures are nothing compare with the impact:
if some newsd event is written as high impacted so I will use/trade it (for some pair).
Can you please say which calendar is good for (fast) news-trading then?!
FF, DailyFX, ... ?!
Can you please say which calendar is good for (fast) news-trading then?!
FF, DailyFX, ... ?!
good for me?
or good for you?
:)
I used/traded the calendar which I was making on tsd forum for myself and for everybody. But tsd forum does not exist anymore ...
Anyway - my calendar was the best for me :)
As I explained - I traded the high impacted news events only, and I did not care about the actual/forecasting figures, fast or not fast ... you can check this thread as an example: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/175898
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I do not want to promote any external calendar ...
and I am posting here just because I disagree with OP related to the title of this thread: "Economic Calendar: Fatal Error!"
- 2012.11.16
- www.mql5.com
Forecasting figures can not be wrong or right.
Because it is the forecasting figures.
And the forecasting figures are made by the calendar itself (or the people who are making this calendar).
That is why the forecasting figures can not be the same for every calendar ... because those figures are unique ones ...
or they all are writing off those figures from each other?
How the forecasting figures can the same for many calendars?
It is impossible ... because those figures are made by analytics (and it is not a secondary school for example) ..
--------------------
It means: the MQL5 calendar is for announcement of the news events, and those events are posted on the chart.
But we can not trade news events using this calendar.
may be ... one day - they will improve their calendar to make it more tradable for example.
If one single calendar (MetaQuotes') is different from all the others out there and this makes your customers lose money because you bias them against the market then this IS SERIOUS. And an immense loss of time and resources for MetaQuotes to develop dedicated MQL calendar functions and — not least — an immense loss of time and resources for your clients who are trying to make those functions work, only to realize afterwards that there was no chance of success from the start because the calendar which they are based on are s**t!
→ MetaQuotes, please fix your Economic
Calendar if you are a serious trading software house!!!
- www.mql5.com
...
...
→ MetaQuotes, please fix your Economic
Calendar if you are a serious trading software house!!!
Keep your calendar with updated news events with correct impact of them, and let us possibility to create simple EAs to trade your calendar!!!
- www.mql5.com
→ MetaQuotes, please do not fix your Economic Calendar, and do not listen the guys who do not have practical experience in calendar creating job.
Keep your calendar with updated news events with correct impact of them, and let us possibility to create simple EAs to trade your calendar!!!
Can you please say which calendar is good for (fast) news-trading then?!
FF, DailyFX, ... ?!
Hi Andreas,
Investing.com is probably the fastest-updating online economic calendar, it updates in real-time. Many other economic calendars on the web reference
it. It's so wide-spread that it's become both market standard and their forecast values market concensus. It's THE reference for economic
data. Even Bloomberg embedded Investing's calendar on their website, I think that says it all.
I'm sure MetaQuotes could do the same if they wanted to / read this thread, though.
@MetaQuotes: please fix your calendar data feed, provide the corresponding data for the additional Market Watch columns which you thankfully implemented (especially the "daily change" — please both in points and in %) and modernize your MetaEditor (include at least code folding and expansion and keyword highlighting). You are implementing harder things for fewer clients (like R-compatibility), so I'm sure this would be a quick win for your MT5 platform and its 15 million customers! ;-)
Thank you!
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MetaQuotes finally implemented its economic calendar functions in MQL5, but it's all useless if their economic calendar figures are all wrong. Please compare MetaQuotes' figures at the bottom (according to them and wrongly positive for EURUSD) with two other economic calendars (correctly negative for EURUSD) on top:
Had MetaQuotes' customers traded their economic calendar they would have suffered potentially catastrophical losses (the time shift of +1h is due to different server time):
@MetaQuotes: what measures are you going to take and when in order to make your Economic Calendar (including your "Tradays" app which shows the same errors) correct/relevant again?