And missing announcements eg NZD cpi q/q, high impact on FF, totally missing on MQL5...
Not missing.
It was 19th of April, and the announcements are on MQL5 calendar:
As to high impacted news event, or medium/low impacted so every calendar is estimating it by itself.
The only NFP should be high impacted news event by default, and the impact of the other news events are related to calendar itself.
For example, it is NZD CPI on 19th of April -
It was high impacted news event as FF calendar estimated, or it was medium impacted news event as MQL5 calendar estimated?
I think - it is medium impacted according to the price movement during and immediate after this news event.
So, the calendars are estimating the impacts of news events by itself, and we can check it on the chart about this estimation:
it is correct prediction or not.
I came here after implementing a News EA with managing history data etc etc just to find out the data metaquotes deliver is poor.
I found out after a ton of events just dont have a forecast value, even tho forexfactory for example has one which was correct as well.
Is there a way to implement the economic calendar from investing.com into mql5? (w/o webscraping)
Edit: I was wondering why my news trader was performing so bad in the backtests, but the economic calendar of metatrader is just filled with wrong data...
metatrader:
2024.06.26 16:00:00 Actual: -11300000, Forecast: 1300000, Previous: -4700000, Type: CALENDAR_IMPACT_NEGATIVE
forexfactory:
2024.06.26 16:00:00 Actual: 619K, Forecast: 636K, Previous: 698K, Type: CALENDAR_IMPACT_POSITIVE
Problem here is not the forceasting data, but the impact type... this should be the same on every calendar ffs
2024.06.26
Your message is incomplete and does not allow to deduce which event exactly you're referring to.
It looks like you mixed up 2 different records: