Withdrawals to MasterCard available again
Thanks but why was it that majority of people cannot withdraw to their cards?
I think - the majority of people can withdraw to Visa card.
People from some countries and/or using some banks - can not withdraw but it may be related to their countries/banks based on some restrictions of payment card systems or restriction of their banks. I am not sure that the service desk can help in this case (but you can write to the service desk just in case they are collecting the information about).
I think the situation will be improved when MetaQuotes will install Webmoney - this is the announcement from MetaQuotes (which was made two days ago) -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
What new withdrawal option would you like to see on the site?
Renat Fatkhullin , 2020/02/28 17:52We are working on returning webmoney to withdrawal.
Definitely that was an issue from CardPay's side. It was very bizzare that it worked for 5 months then it stopped working. Now it working again once i contacted service desk and they requested more info from cardPay.. Today i made second withdrawn and worked fine again thankfully.
in which card u withdrawal sucessfully?
in which card u withdrawal sucessfully?
Visa Debit Bank Card. It worked again yesterday so seems they fixed my issue.
any expected date for webmoney
I think no one knows
Visa Debit Bank Card. It worked again yesterday so seems they fixed my issue.
Still not working for me.. i wonder when a new payment system will be added.. many users cant withdraw their funds here
i wasted my money and time to get different USD cards.. Traveled for more than 1000 km to get another card.. still none are working!!
Please, respect to users request, bring the WebMoney back again.
this site like a robot
Still not working for me.. i wonder when a new payment system will be added.. many users cant withdraw their funds here
i wasted my money and time to get different USD cards.. Traveled for more than 1000 km to get another card.. still none are working!!
Oh my God
I am waiting for a miracle to happen