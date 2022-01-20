Withdrawals to MasterCard available again - page 2

i think we need card in usd
 
Muhammad Mudasir:
I had account connected to my card in usd and TL and it was automatically converting in tl and I had visa. I am not being able to try other card because not receiving sms. :(
 
Muhammad Mudasir:
with my country currency


i used a new USD card still not working but different error

 
OK seems cardpay have issue in general and not personal. Is there anyone made successful withdrawal with cardpay last 2-3 days??? 
 
Ferhat Mutlu:
i never ever able to withdrawl by cardpay.
 
Muhammad Mudasir:
Same to me..

and paypal not allowed in our country...

Hope they could add BTC as new payment option.. cause that will solve everyone's withdrawal problem

 
Abubakar Saidu:

Of course not Bitcoin transactions is probably what caused the E-Payments troubles in the first place.

If they add Bitcoin here on MQL then potentially the same thing could happen so let's not go there.

 
Abubakar Saidu:

Marco vd Heijden:

Better to open ticket about the issue so they can aware its not personal but systematic error.

Paypal forbidden for me aswell in our country.
Waiting for valid option :D btc would be beautiful but money laundering as you said can be trouble...
They have to code and implement bug free. Not so easy...

How about skrill and neteller then 

If there would be an official announcement about what causing the cardpay errors that would be nice.. Currently is there anyone withdrawing with cardpay succesfully??
 

I think that Payooner it can be a great option. It has a mastercard and its supporting all country.


Paypal don't accept my country also. I can't widhrawl my money from MQL5 now. :(

 
Sayadi Achraf:

I think that Payooner it can be a great option. It has a mastercard and its supporting all country.


have you tried payoneer master card for withdrawal?

