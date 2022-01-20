Withdrawals to MasterCard available again - page 2
i think we need card in usd
with my country currency
i used a new USD card still not working but different error
OK seems cardpay have issue in general and not personal. Is there anyone made successful withdrawal with cardpay last 2-3 days???
i never ever able to withdrawl by cardpay.
Of course not Bitcoin transactions is probably what caused the E-Payments troubles in the first place.
If they add Bitcoin here on MQL then potentially the same thing could happen so let's not go there.
Better to open ticket about the issue so they can aware its not personal but systematic error.Paypal forbidden for me aswell in our country.
Waiting for valid option :D btc would be beautiful but money laundering as you said can be trouble...
They have to code and implement bug free. Not so easy...
How about skrill and neteller then
If there would be an official announcement about what causing the cardpay errors that would be nice.. Currently is there anyone withdrawing with cardpay succesfully??
I think that Payooner it can be a great option. It has a mastercard and its supporting all country.
Paypal don't accept my country also. I can't widhrawl my money from MQL5 now. :(
have you tried payoneer master card for withdrawal?