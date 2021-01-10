Is this "Applying for decompile Job" category?
why should anyone deal with a stolen code?
- Siti Latifah: someone offer job use indicator EX4 only ( NO MQ4 ), and offer create new indicator / ea use the indicator. but it seems decompile file
If all you have is the EXn, then you will have to figure out how to make a EA from its behavior, inputs, buffers and objects. That isn't decompiling. But warn him, that old code could stop working on any release — making your code useless. And he may not be able to use it in the VPS, e.g.:John Suka: I have a expert advisor that could not migrate into MQL5 VPS. It gives me a message that says I need to recompile that file first. 2020.03.12
Probably not worth the added cost.
- From Terms of Use of MQL5.community #3.13 3.13. You agree that MetaQuotes Ltd and its Affiliated Entities own all right, title and interest in and to the www.mql5.com website. You agree that MetaQuotes Ltd has all the appropriate rights and licenses for the distribution of the Content, materials, products or services through the website www.mql5.com and MQL5 Services that are provided by their respective authors or other copyright owners. You agree that You will not, and will not allow any third party to, (I) copy, sell, license, distribute, transfer, modify, adapt, translate, prepare derivative works from, decompile, reverse engineer, …
So anything other than making an EA using it is probably not allowed.
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Otherwise, tell him:
Ask the owner of the source code to give it to you or have him fix it for you.
Decompiled code is stolen code. Either you are a thief, a fence, or the receiver of stolen (intellectual) property. Either way we will not be an accomplice after the fact to that theft.
See also
Terms of Use of MQL5.community #3.13
How can I recognize a decompiled code ? - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 2 #17 2017.06.26
134317 - MQL4 programming forum 2011.06.29
and if he posts decompiled code he will likely be banned.
Don't tell us you found it on the 'net: if someone stole your bank details and uploaded them on to the internet, is it OK for everyone to use them because “someone uploaded it, I don't know why I can't use that?”
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If all you have is the EXn, then you will have to figure out how to make a EA from its behavior, inputs, buffers and objects. That isn't decompiling. But warn him, that old code could stop working on any release — making your code useless. And he may not be able to use it in the VPS, e.g.:
Probably not worth the added cost.
- From Terms of Use of MQL5.community #3.13
So anything other than making an EA using it is probably not allowed.
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Otherwise, tell him:
Hi William, thank you so much for your answer & advise.
Yes, the customer just attach EX4 only like my image above and need to make scanner signal from the indicator.
So, this job offer allowed, right ?
Best Regards
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Hello,
I want to ask, someone offer job use indicator EX4 only ( NO MQ4 ), and offer create new indicator / ea use the indicator.
but it seems decompile file ( see image below )
If a developer apply the job, it will in "Applying for decompile Job" category ?
Thanks for answer...