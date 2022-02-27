product activation - page 2
This is not possible, maybe you've bought it with another MQL5 account.
I mean if activation for mql5 vps used, then my compuer formatted, so for new windows we need one more activation or we dont need that
If your computer was formatted, you will need a new activation for product installation.
MQL5 VPS has nothing to do with activations, they are hardware/software linked.
Hi
Last time i buy : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/37228
On mql5.com show : Activations left: 7 of 10
But on MT4 ( on laptop ) show : 10 activations
I have problem with old laptop . I want clear old activations and insatll EA for new laptop ?
You can't 'clear' all activations, login into your MQL5 account in MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab with your xuankhanhv login and check the Market tab and your Purchased to see how many activations you have.
You can't 'clear' all activations, login into your MQL5 account in MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab with your xuankhanhv login and check the Market tab and your Purchased to see how many activations you have.
Hi Eleni,
I had a look at mine, it doesn't mention anything about how many activation I have.
Was I looking at the wrong place?
1 more question:
I have installed and activated an EA on a VPS, but I want still to backtest it on my pc, inevitably, I would have to login to MT terminal on my pc, install the EA via Market, would that be considered using up an activation allocation?
Kindly explain please.
Thank you
You can check your activations here (it is part of your profile for example):
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/cazz223/market
Activation is per hardware + software (with some particularities).
So, if you install purchased EA on two PCs (one is VPS and the other one is home computer) so it will requited 2 activations.
Thank you so much Sergey.
It's a relief to learn that I still have many activation quota left to spare.
Are you saying that I will require an activation even just to install and back-test the EA on the home computer (one copy already installed and running on the VPS)?
Out of curiosity, when I come to the situation that I have used up of all the activation quota for a particular EA, and I need more application quota, will the system prompt me to do so?
Thank again.
product was activated = product was installed.
As to the situation if the activations will be finished ...
This is my case as an example (I wanted to update some product/purchase to new version):
read post #1031 where I collected the information/details/particularities about activations.