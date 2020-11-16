mql5 vps no information about migration.
I've installed an EA from market on mql5 VPS and its been running great since then. yesterday I had to format my pc and install mt4 again. I haven't installed the EA on the new mt4 as it would occupy activation. now in the VPS details I can see the following message - no information about migration.
My question is the VPS working properly or I have to install the EA in the new mt4 again to make the VPS and the EA to function properly.
Thanks.
You can't keep it like that, because at some point you will need to perform a new migration over some change of settings or something.
In order to check if your EA works normally on your MQL5 VPS, you need to check the MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journals, Terminal and Expert tab too.
Thanks for your reply.
I'm not going to modify any settings of the EA. I'll be happy if the EA runs as it is.
journal says
2020.11.16 10:35:24.154 '606530': ping to current access point Pro.Europe.9 is 6.96 ms
2020.11.16 10:35:27.264 '606530': 1 chart, 1 EA, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled, last known ping to ForexTimeFXTM-Pro is 6.96 ms
2020.11.16 10:35:27.264 RAM: 89 Mb reserved, 117 Mb committed
2020.11.16 10:51:39.426 Virtual Hosting: flush logs command received
Can you please tell Is it running properly?
Thanks.
Thanks for your reply.
I'm not going to modify any settings of the EA. I'll be happy if the EA runs as it is.
journal says
2020.11.16 10:35:24.154 '606530': ping to current access point Pro.Europe.9 is 6.96 ms
2020.11.16 10:35:27.264 '606530': 1 chart, 1 EA, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled, last known ping to ForexTimeFXTM-Pro is 6.96 ms
2020.11.16 10:35:27.264 RAM: 89 Mb reserved, 117 Mb committed
2020.11.16 10:51:39.426 Virtual Hosting: flush logs command received
Can you please tell Is it running properly?
Thanks.
It looks that your EA runs normally, but you will know for sure if you check the Experts tab, you may need to go some days back to find the first initialisation.
I've attached the journal / experts tab logs
can you please confirm whether the EA is running properly?
Thanks
Yes, as you can see looks OK.
Thank You for the confirmation. felling much relaxed now.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I've installed an EA from market on mql5 VPS and its been running great since then. yesterday I had to format my pc and install mt4 again. I haven't installed the EA on the new mt4 as it would occupy activation. now in the VPS details I can see the following message - no information about migration.
My question is the VPS working properly or I have to install the EA in the new mt4 again to make the VPS and the EA to function properly.
Thanks.