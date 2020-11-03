i am confused to find the right forex session
I am not sure how it helps but there are some information -
Indicators: Trade Sessions Indicator
newdigital, 2014.01.28 07:42
FX 24 Hours per Day (based on dailyfx
article)
- The Forex Market trades 24 hours a day 5 days a week
- The greatest amount of volatility happens during market open overlap.
- Forex traders can enter and exit trades at any time during the global business day
The 24 hour 5 day access afforded to Forex traders has many unique advantages not available to traders in other markets. Forex traders’ 24 hour access to the market allow them to manage trades any time in the face of impending risks, take advantage of global trading opportunities whenever they arise, and trade during market time overlaps.
Divided in to four trading sessions; Sydney, Tokyo, London/Europe and New York,
traders have their pick of trading times to meet fit their schedules. However, when sensitive global markets are rocked by
overnight news or the latest “flavor” of financial crisis, Forex traders can be comforted that they can exit a trade or enter 24
hours a day, 5 days a week. Unlike their stock trading brethren who have to sit idly by while economic releases or other high impact
news rocks the market, Forex traders can reduce risk by exiting positions without having to wait for an opening bell.
When the phrase “Money never sleeps” was created, the Forex market could have been the inspiration. Spanning across the globe through a vast network of interconnected banks, the Forex market provides many trading opportunities that happen around the clock. A scheduled interest rate announcement at 12 AM ET in Australia can be traded as easily as the US interest rate announcement at 2pm ET because the Forex market doesn’t close. Forex traders are not restricted by time when it comes to trading opportunities that happen after the equity markets have closed.
Trade Session Overlaps provide volatility and liquidity
In addition, Forex traders can take advantage of the volatility generated during times when major markets overlap. The most volatile Forex market conditions occur when the Sydney and Tokyo equity trading sessions overlap, the Tokyo/London overlap, and the London/New York overlap. By not being restricted by a closing or opening bell, Forex traders can place trades during these very liquid and volatile market times. Remember that market volatility is a trader’s life blood. The search for liquidity and volatility end here with the 24-hour/5 day a week Forex market. Traders can manage risk with time restrictions, take advantage of trading opportunities at any time and trade during trade session overlaps.
Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.04 12:43
Because of trading sessions.
-----------------
Besides, look at the following website: http://www.forexmarkethours.com/
- New York opens at 8:00 am to 5:00 pm EST (EDT)
- Tokyo opens at 7:00 pm to 4:00 am EST (EDT)
- Sydney opens at 5:00 pm to 2:00 am EST (EDT)
- London opens at 3:00 am to 12:00 noon EST (EDT)
And so, there are hours when two sessions overlap:
New York and London: between 8:00 am — 12:00 noon EST (EDT)
Sydney and Tokyo: between 7:00 pm — 2:00 am EST (EDT)
London and Tokyo: between 3:00 am — 4:00am EST (EDT)
thank you can you give above data in EET time.? (gmt+2)
go to this website http://www.forexmarkethours.com/ - there is some options to change the time (GMT + 0, GMT +2, and so on) with the market sessions, for example -
i have set that table on GMT+2 but there is a big difference with indicators .
i dont know wich one is relaible.
There is the settings/input in the indicators concerning the time of the sessions so you can adjust it according to (based on) your broker's time for example.
yes i have set that gmt on +2 but the results are different from this website.
So, use the other indicators (there are a lot of market hour indicators in Codebase).
are you %100 sure that website information is true.
hello dear traders
i am so confused to find the right forex sessions starting time and ending time in 3 major sessions (tokyo,london and newyork)
because some websites and indicators show different starting and ending times than other indicators and websites.
for example right now we are in winter time and dst is off but for the most brokers with EET time zone some indicatorsand websites
show 2 am as tokyo session starting tim but another indicators and webistes show 1 am.
it seems 1 am is true because tokyo starting time in gmt time = 23:00 and gmt+2=23:00+2=01:00 am but some indicators show tokyo starting time
is 02:00 am.
what is the problem help me resolve this issue please.
i have attached 2 different indicators and images for you to understand it completely.