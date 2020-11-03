i am confused to find the right forex session - page 2
are you %100 sure that website information is true.
This website is the part of the description of the following indicator (you can click on the link and read it by yourself):
Forex market session indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
But there are many other websites ... and a lot of market session indicators ..
i have tried those mentioned indicators and found they are not for me.
so i made a decision to make my own , but before that i have some technical questions
then i will write theat and send to freelancers in order to find a good programmer to code it.
can it connect to GMT time server directly when platform is connected to internet and also it can monitor MT4 platform server time directly from MT4 platform only when it is connected to internet and connected to its broker's server and always compare those mentioned 2 times with each other and subtract those 2 hours and minutes from each other to find GMT offset of the broker automatically no matter when broker's DST will turn on or off indicator can automatically find that and make changes in itself in order to draw sessions on the chart correctly. so it does not need manual changes by user 2 times a year.
You can look at the following indicator as an example (and many more other tools in CodeBase by search result link here) -
----------------
Clock - indicator for MetaTrader 5
but i am working with MT4 so let me know what is the best way for my indicator to find GMT time (GMT + 00:00) each second in real time when market is open and platform is connected to internet and its broker server and what is the best way for that indicator to find MT4 server time (directly from broker's server or from market watch window.
by the way is MT4 market watch working during weekend or it will stop ?
what to do for weekend and also holidays?
I am not sure how it helps but there are some information -
hello again dear sergey
i have a technical programming question from you.
i will be happy if you help me.
is it possible in mql4 programming to make DST (daylight saving time) automatic?
i mean in Auto GMT offset of an indicator or EA when our indicator or EA can find
GMT offset of the broker automatically , can it find out automatically if DST of the broker
is on or off and distinguishes when DST will switch from on to off or vice versa?
is it doable in mql4 programming language?
thanks in advanced
1. The sites show different information because there is no official local opening time for the forex market during the days of the week, as is the case in the stock markets.
What people call a local session would be business hours, usually from 8am to 5pm.
2. The indicators show different information because they use the broker's server time. And each broker can adopt a different time. As we can see in the image below, where the same indicator presents different information in different brokers, as these brokers have different time. Then you need to adjust the indicator.
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/710630