Restart VPS

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Why yesterday at 02.00 was my VPS reset, deleting EA that was running?!  I lost a lot of money, how i can contact support? Restart VPS
 

if you trade with VPS, you need to multiply the number of VPS in use for 1 account

let One VPS open orders and the other VPS only close orders

that way you got security is a VPS fails, the others will close orders

Jeff

 
Jean Francois Le Bas:

if you trade with VPS, you need to multiply the number of VPS in use for 1 account

let One VPS open orders and the other VPS only close orders

that way you got security is a VPS fails, the others will close orders

Jeff


This, however, doubles my costs for VPS. But my question remains: why was the server restarted, resetting my EA?
If I cannot be sure of the continuity of the service, it is useless to rent the VPS!
 

Hi,

I have subscribed to the mql VPS, but how come my yesterday 14th Jan trade was not reflected?

I am not sure whether the VPS connection was off or not, when I opened the journal today. I couldn't see the trading history for yesterday.

 
571837:

Hi,

I have subscribed to the mql VPS, but how come my yesterday 14th Jan trade was not reflected?

I am not sure whether the VPS connection was off or not, when I opened the journal today. I couldn't see the trading history for yesterday.

Make sure that you've synchronized your EAs with your MQL5 VPS properly: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/330145#comment_14549908

 
Eleni Anna Branou, can you explain it to me
why was the server restarted, resetting my EA?

Thank you. 
 
Giovanni Midali:
Eleni Anna Branou, can you explain it to me
why was the server restarted, resetting my EA?

Thank you. 

The VPS restart only took less than 1 second and the EA was loaded again succesfully after the restart, so that was not the reason for losing money.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

The VPS restart only took less than 1 second and the EA was loaded again succesfully after the restart, so that was not the reason for losing money.

My EA loses control of already open positions when it is reloaded. It's not a problem for the lost money, I just wanted confirmation that you have restarted the VPS. 
And this has altered the management of my positions. 
If you cannot guarantee that this will no longer occur in the future, I cannot use your service.
 
Giovanni Midali:
My EA loses control of already open positions when it is reloaded. It's not a problem for the lost money, I just wanted confirmation that you have restarted the VPS. 
And this has altered the management of my positions. 
If you cannot guarantee that this will no longer occur in the future, I cannot use your service.

IF the EA cannot continue after a restart, then it is poorly coded and should be re-coded.

If you cannot guarantee that this will no longer occur in the future, I cannot use your service.

This is a users' forum, not Metaquotes. Only Metaquotes can make any guarantees, it is Metaquotes service, not "our" service.

 
Keith Watford:

IF the EA cannot continue after a restart, then it is poorly coded and should be re-coded.

If you cannot guarantee that this will no longer occur in the future, I cannot use your service.

This is a users' forum, not Metaquotes. Only Metaquotes can make any guarantees, it is Metaquotes service, not "our" service.

Thanks for the clarification. 
I ask one last question: do you know how I can contact Metaquotes directly? 
Thank you
 

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