Restart VPS
if you trade with VPS, you need to multiply the number of VPS in use for 1 account
let One VPS open orders and the other VPS only close orders
that way you got security is a VPS fails, the others will close orders
Jeff
if you trade with VPS, you need to multiply the number of VPS in use for 1 account
let One VPS open orders and the other VPS only close orders
that way you got security is a VPS fails, the others will close orders
Jeff
Hi,
I have subscribed to the mql VPS, but how come my yesterday 14th Jan trade was not reflected?
I am not sure whether the VPS connection was off or not, when I opened the journal today. I couldn't see the trading history for yesterday.
Hi,
I have subscribed to the mql VPS, but how come my yesterday 14th Jan trade was not reflected?
I am not sure whether the VPS connection was off or not, when I opened the journal today. I couldn't see the trading history for yesterday.
Make sure that you've synchronized your EAs with your MQL5 VPS properly: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/330145#comment_14549908
The VPS restart only took less than 1 second and the EA was loaded again succesfully after the restart, so that was not the reason for losing money.
My EA loses control of already open positions when it is reloaded. It's not a problem for the lost money, I just wanted confirmation that you have restarted the VPS.
IF the EA cannot continue after a restart, then it is poorly coded and should be re-coded.
If you cannot guarantee that this will no longer occur in the future, I cannot use your service.
This is a users' forum, not Metaquotes. Only Metaquotes can make any guarantees, it is Metaquotes service, not "our" service.
IF the EA cannot continue after a restart, then it is poorly coded and should be re-coded.
If you cannot guarantee that this will no longer occur in the future, I cannot use your service.
This is a users' forum, not Metaquotes. Only Metaquotes can make any guarantees, it is Metaquotes service, not "our" service.
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