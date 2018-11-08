Subscribed Signal is not connected to demo account

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Hi,

Yesterday I have subscribed one signal for my MT4 demo account. Signal was working well in the morning. Same signal with same account I have opened in other computer in my office. Now I have opened my MT4 trading platform but signal is not connected to my account.Why? Please help me to solve this problem.

Thanks n Regards,

Paul




 
Prabir Paul:

Hi,

Yesterday I have subscribed one signal for my MT4 demo account. Signal was working well in the morning. Same signal with same account I have opened in other computer in my office. Now I have opened my MT4 trading platform but signal is not connected to my account.Why? Please help me to solve this problem.

Thanks n Regards,

Paul




If you copy the signal on VPS, you wouldn't see the subscription on another local computer.

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