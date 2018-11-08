Subscribed Signal is not connected to demo account
Prabir Paul:
Hi,
Yesterday I have subscribed one signal for my MT4 demo account. Signal was working well in the morning. Same signal with same account I have opened in other computer in my office. Now I have opened my MT4 trading platform but signal is not connected to my account.Why? Please help me to solve this problem.
Thanks n Regards,
Paul
If you copy the signal on VPS, you wouldn't see the subscription on another local computer.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi,
Yesterday I have subscribed one signal for my MT4 demo account. Signal was working well in the morning. Same signal with same account I have opened in other computer in my office. Now I have opened my MT4 trading platform but signal is not connected to my account.Why? Please help me to solve this problem.
Thanks n Regards,
Paul