Arbitration Found for the Developer
1.-, I was never contacted by the arbitrator to explain my position
2.- The arbitration ruled for the developer because he said he had delivered the product as per specifications.
3.- The software does not run. It is completely faulty and deficient
4.- The developer promised one year WARRANTY to deliver a complete development free of any faults,
5.- We have complained to the developer indicating the product is faulty and is basically garbage
6.- the developer does not respond
7.- We lost the money and we have only garbage on the development, the arbitrators did not even look at the code that the developer sent and rule in his favor, we are appealing that decision
8.- Arbitrators and developer please state your position and options at this time.
Attached are the 2 files that do not even compile and is was the basis for the arbitrators to file on the developer favor.
- www.mql5.com
This code compiles fine.
One problem you could have is the Trade_Functions.mqh original name is "Trade Functions", it is the site which added automatically a _ in place of the space.
You can either rename the file by removing to _ and replacing it by a space, or change the line 11 of the EA to : #include "Trade_Functions.mqh".
You also need to compile the "Variable Moving Average" indicator in MQL4\Indicator folder BEFORE compiling the EA. By the way, as there are
also specs in the indicator name, you could have similar problem as above.
I will never will hire this coder again.
Do not post private conversations and arbitration details in the forum.
This is your private situation and not for all to see.
This is not private.
Dishonesty is a public matter
Service desk does not answer any questions . Are you defending and supporting developers that are robbing the people?
Follow the arbitration sequence and do not upload private conversations in here.
I only moderate the forum.
Alain Verleyen , How did you make this software compile? I changed the names of the files as you suggested including the line 11 in the code and I am unable to compile or make this software run. Please advise.
Thank you
I explained above what I did.
What is in the "Errors" tab ?
I ordered a EA .
From no where the arbitration took place and I had no opportunity to answer nor I given the opportunity to anwer.
The developer <Deleted> basically submitted some garbage code that does not even run and said that he will warranty it of defects and malfunctions.
Nothing of what he claims is true:
1.- There is not such warranty
2.- All the EA and code is dirty code and does not even run
3.- The arbitrators do not respond
Mr. <Deleted> stole $500 dollars and the arbitrators gave him the money and I have no answers.
Service desk does not respond .
Can anybody help?