Customer disappeared for 2 months and arbitration is not helping either.

New comment
 

Hello,

I'm developer and I have one job in progress in the Freelance.


Job was created by Customer 2019.02.10.

Last activity from Customer - 2019.01.18.

I finished the job and requested arbitration to finish the job 2019.04.01, but for now there are no any actions from arbitration.

I created request to support:

Dear user,

Thank you for submitting your request. However, please note that we accept only payment related issues via Service Desk. For any technical questions and suggestions, please use the forum.

MQL5 Support

I hope, that here is a Moderator, who can send my request to arbitration. Please do it, because I suspect that arbitration don't receive my messages.


Regards.

 

Are you sure that they will find the link to this job??
Are you sure that you are right?

if not?

 
Sergey Golubev:

Are you sure that they will find the link to this job??
Are you sure that you are right?

if not?

Ahh my bad, sorry?

Here's it: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/91603

 
Hasanboy Beknazarov:

...

I finished the job and requested arbitration to finish the job 2019.04.01, but for now there are no any actions from arbitration.

...

From Freelance Rules

The term of accepting the arbitration application is 10 working days

 
Hasanboy Beknazarov:

Ahh my bad, sorry?

Here's it: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/91603

I (as a forum moderator) can not see this page.
Did you wait for 10 working days?

 
As I see - you are very experienced person if you finished 1463 jobs ...
Why did you open this thread about your personal situation that we all should read it?
 
Sergey Golubev:

I (as a forum moderator) can not see this page.
Did you wait for 10 working days?

OK, thanks for your help. Then I will wait...
 
Sergey Golubev:
As I see - you are very experienced person if you finished 1463 jobs ...
Why did you open this thread about your personal situation that we all should read it?

I had no other way to solve this problem....

 
Hasanboy Beknazarov:
OK, thanks for your help. Then I will wait...

If you will wait for more than 10 or 20 days (many days) - you can make a post on this thread, and I will try to contact with the service desk asking for the situation to fix.

 
Sergey Golubev:

If you will wait for more than 10 or 20 days (many days) - you can make a post on this thread, and I will try to contact with the service desk asking for the situation to fix.

OK, thanks again...

 

I have been waiting for over one month, with no comment or contact, from the arbitrators. 

I have sent a message, but received no reply.

I can see no job Number anywhere in the job.

I would be grateful if a moderator could pass on this to the Arbitrators.

New comment