Arbitration Found for the Developer - page 2
Why are you posting about this again?
This is a forum, not Metaquotes, we can't do anything.
You had replies to your other post and I will move them here.
Explain,
I am talking about dishonesty and arbitration , and a service desk that do not respond.
In the forum we discuss problems that affect us all .
I do not understand your position and the question is not only for you is for everybody.
I explained above what I did.
What is in the "Errors" tab ?
THE SOFTWARE JUST DO NOT COMPILE OR RUN .
No need to use uppercase.
The code you posted compile just fine. I showed it.
Nobody is responsible except you if you don't know how to use the code.
It seems to me that he service desk is bs. They do not respond and during arbitration they take blind decisions to make some money form the client. That is the client lossesalways. It looks is a scam
I have already experience it. Service desk do not answer.
Unless the moderator find an answer for me and dos not delete the comment I will believe there is some hope for an answer.
I have moved more of your posts here as they were off topic in the other thread.
Please do not post in multiple topics when you already have this topic open.
Your gripe seems to be based on the fact that you are unable to compile the EA.
The EA compiles fine. I have checked and Alain has already told you the same.
Did you reply?
No!
Stop ranting and allow other people to help you.
I request Arbitration from 2019.11.01 but no one responds.
How to close job or cancel job ?
Your post is off-topic.
It looks as if you might have clicked on "Complete Job" which would have cancelled arbitration.