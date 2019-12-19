Issue with add and restore storage in meta editor
- Anyway, read this thread about how to connect: Getting error when commit to the storage, any idea how to fix it?
- And this is about storage - https://www.metatrader5.com/en/metaeditor/help/mql5storage
- 2018.10.09
- www.mql5.com
yes, I haven't been connected in the last 2 years, my Indicators and Experts worked but I lost my hard drive and now I need source code of my indicator and experts
I know how to connect to storage but when in connect to https://storage.mql5.com or in meta editor with username and password, I don't see my files and the history of my changes is empty.
Any idea how to solve it?
I do not know how to fix it ... but I know that the storage url was changed 1 or 2 years ago:
This is the storage: https://storage.mql5.io -
You can try to connect to new url - do not forget to insert your forum login/pass -
(if it will be empty so ... sorry) ..
or you can connect to the storage from MetaEditor using your forum login/pass (MT4 and/or MT5), and you can download/update the files from your storage to your Metatrader:
and I opened MetaEditor from MT4 -
I activated the storage (I do not care about "new url" or "old url" in case I am using MetaEditor because it will always be correct url) using my
login/pass, and all the files were downloaded to MT4.
- 2019.04.28
- www.mql5.com
@Sergey Golubev , I used your help like the pictures you sent, but is empty yet
@Alain Verleyen ,Thank you for your solution, but where can I get old version of metatrader 5
@Alain Verleyen, url https://storage.mql5.com/ is not available
Hi.
I have one account in mql5 system
now, I login again in my account with metaeditor5 but i dont have own storage, there are not any of my code
what is wrong
Where are my file and codes