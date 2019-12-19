Issue with add and restore storage in meta editor

New comment
 

Hi.

I have one account in mql5 system

now, I login again in my account with metaeditor5 but i dont have own storage, there are not any of my code 

what is wrong

Where are my file and codes

 
As I remember - the storage url/website was changed 1 or 2 years ago ...
Getting error when commit to the storage, any idea how to fix it?
Getting error when commit to the storage, any idea how to fix it?
  • 2018.10.09
  • www.mql5.com
Hi everyone, Did you ever get the following error upon storage commit? Any idea how to solve it? Thank you...
 
@Sergey Golubev Thank you for your answer


yes, I haven't been connected in the last 2 years, my Indicators and Experts worked but I lost my hard drive and now I need source code of my indicator and experts

I know how to connect to storage but when in connect to https://storage.mql5.com or in meta editor with username and password, I don't see my files and the history of my changes is empty.


Any idea how to solve it?
 
d.borzouei:
...
I know how to connect to storage but when in connect to https://storage.mql5.com or in meta editor with username and password, I don't see my files and the history of my changes is empty.
...

I do not know how to fix it ... but I know that the storage url was changed 1 or 2 years ago:
This is the storage: https://storage.mql5.io -

You can try to connect to new url - do not forget to insert your forum login/pass -
(if it will be empty so ... sorry) ..

 

or you can connect to the storage from MetaEditor using your forum login/pass (MT4 and/or MT5), and you can download/update the files from your storage to your Metatrader:


 

and I opened MetaEditor from MT4 -

I activated the storage (I do not care about "new url" or "old url" in case I am using MetaEditor because it will always be correct url) using my login/pass, and all the files were downloaded to MT4.

 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/312192#comment_11494241
Help!! I have lost access to all my programs.
Help!! I have lost access to all my programs.
  • 2019.04.28
  • www.mql5.com
I have lost access to MQL4 Storage and 100's of programs that I have written...
 

 @Sergey Golubev , I used your help like the pictures you sent, but is empty yet

@Alain Verleyen ,Thank you for your solution, but where can I get old version of metatrader 5

 
@Alain Verleyen, url https://storage.mql5.com/ is not available 
 
d.borzouei:

 @Sergey Golubev , I used your help like the pictures you sent, but is empty yet

@Alain Verleyen ,Thank you for your solution, but where can I get old version of metatrader 5


 
d.borzouei:
@Alain Verleyen, url https://storage.mql5.com/ is not available 
Seems the old server is now disabled (unless it's a temporary issue). In such case I am afraid your will not be able to recover your code.
New comment