My Mql5 storage is empty :(
Oh, and the last time I successfully updated my local files through the Editors storage update was sometime in the spring of this year.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hey,
For some reason my mql5 storage, which previosly had a lot useful code snippets and full MQL5 programs is now completely empty :( I have attached a picture showing this issue. I have also tried to update my MQL5 files from the Editor after setting my community username and password in the options with no luck. Any ideas as to why has this occurred?
Thx in advance,
Candles