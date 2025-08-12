Experts: CoupleHedgeEA

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CoupleHedgeEA:

It's a two (2) pairs correlation system to use 3 currencies for make 2 pairs to open hedge orders on those. Expert starts opening four orders for each couple (2 plus and 2 minus) and wait to move prices in one direction to make a grid of orders

CoupleHedgeEA

Author: Nikolaos Pantzos

 
Automated-Trading:

CoupleHedgeEA:

Author: Nikolaos Pantzos

I made money from this expert, is this current version whole free or limited?
 
David Diez:
I made money from this expert, is this current version whole free or limited?

Hello,

when the source code is available, the product is open.

So, you can to makes unlimited money! :D

 
Automated-Trading:

CoupleHedgeEA:

Author: Nikolaos Pantzos

Is this about triangular(/circular) arbitrage?

If yes: although formally legal, most brokers explicitly prohibit any kind of arbitrage trading in their terms & conditions and may freeze the profits, flag your name and close the account.

Making a profit from imbalances in multi pair hedging could be considered as arbitrage, too.

What's your point of view on this and did you run into any practical problems?

 
Chris70:

Is this about triangular(/circular) arbitrage?

If yes: although formally legal, most brokers explicitly prohibit any kind of arbitrage trading in their terms & conditions and may freeze the profits, flag your name and close the account.

Making a profit from imbalances in multi pair hedging could be considered as arbitrage, too.

What's your point of view on this and did you run into any practical problems?

Hello Chris,

this expert, not triangular arbitrage.

This system uses correlation strategy.

I am using triangular arbitrage on a real account, and I don't have any problem (IC Markets).

I think the problem is if orders open and close in a few seconds.

 
Nikolaos Pantzos:

Okay, got it. Thanks for the quick reply.

 

Hi,

And thank for your expert, Can you help me how to back test it?

 
Aliakbar Kavosi:

Hi,

And thank for your expert, Can you help me how to back test it?

Hello,

can't to make backtesting this expert because is a multi pairs system.

In Mt4 can to make backtesting only single pair system.

 
Nikolaos Pantzos:

Hello,

can't to make backtesting this expert because is a multi pairs system.

In Mt4 can to make backtesting only single pair system.

I study the Hedge systems and strategy and your expert is very interesting for me.

Can you explain more about the trading system of expert? Please

 
Aliakbar Kavosi:

I study the Hedge systems and strategy and your expert is very interesting for me.

Can you explain more about the trading system of expert? Please

Hello,

please make a search about 'correlation strategy', you can to find tons of informations about it.

 
Thanks Nikolaos, I wish you all the best.
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