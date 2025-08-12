Experts: CoupleHedgeEA
Author: Nikolaos Pantzos
Author: Nikolaos Pantzos
Is this about triangular(/circular) arbitrage?
If yes: although formally legal, most brokers explicitly prohibit any kind of arbitrage trading in their terms & conditions and may freeze the profits, flag your name and close the account.
Making a profit from imbalances in multi pair hedging could be considered as arbitrage, too.
What's your point of view on this and did you run into any practical problems?
Is this about triangular(/circular) arbitrage?
If yes: although formally legal, most brokers explicitly prohibit any kind of arbitrage trading in their terms & conditions and may freeze the profits, flag your name and close the account.
Making a profit from imbalances in multi pair hedging could be considered as arbitrage, too.
What's your point of view on this and did you run into any practical problems?
Hello Chris,
this expert, not triangular arbitrage.
This system uses correlation strategy.
I am using triangular arbitrage on a real account, and I don't have any problem (IC Markets).
I think the problem is if orders open and close in a few seconds.
Okay, got it. Thanks for the quick reply.
Hi,
And thank for your expert, Can you help me how to back test it?
Hi,
And thank for your expert, Can you help me how to back test it?
Hello,
can't to make backtesting this expert because is a multi pairs system.
In Mt4 can to make backtesting only single pair system.
Hello,
can't to make backtesting this expert because is a multi pairs system.
In Mt4 can to make backtesting only single pair system.
I study the Hedge systems and strategy and your expert is very interesting for me.
Can you explain more about the trading system of expert? Please
I study the Hedge systems and strategy and your expert is very interesting for me.
Can you explain more about the trading system of expert? Please
Hello,
please make a search about 'correlation strategy', you can to find tons of informations about it.
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CoupleHedgeEA:
It's a two (2) pairs correlation system to use 3 currencies for make 2 pairs to open hedge orders on those. Expert starts opening four orders for each couple (2 plus and 2 minus) and wait to move prices in one direction to make a grid of orders
Author: Nikolaos Pantzos