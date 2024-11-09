How can calculate profitable triangular arbitrage lot size in forex?
The triangular forex arbitrage isn’t going to work in MetaTrader trading station. Don’t waste your time and money.
Of course I can explain why. Open two transactions which are supposed to be #1 and #2 in ‘triangular arbitrage’ scenario; those can be any currency pairs, #1 Long XXXYYY and #2 Short XXXZZZ with the same amounts (important: first long then short using same nominator currency XXX). Now look carefully… have they transformed into long ZZZYYY or short YYYZZZ???… Nope! They are stuck in hedging despite the second transaction selling the same amount of XXX currency as the first one bought! Fiasco!!!…
You can try any currency pairs on a demo account. I gave you an instruction to use #1 Long and #2 Short mostly to simplify amount calculation; use same currencies as nominators to make sure you need same amounts for #1 and #2; check if you can get the third transaction’s antipode in result:
Long EURUSD=>Short EURJPY=>Short USDJPY;
Long GBPUSD=>Short GBPJPY=>Short USDJPY;
Long EURNZD=>Short EURJPY=>Short NZDJPY;
and so on…
You cannot make #1 and #2 transform into #3’s antipode. Because you stake on currency pairs instead of taking ownership of separate currencies and trading one for another.
Before diving into MQL programming for “Triangular arbitrage bot” building simply make few manual tests… and you’ll see the idea is dead.
However this can work with cryptocurrencies. Make sure you have multiple cryptos in your portfolio so you can trade one for another. This isn’t in MetaTrader, consider other platforms. Also make sure not to use margin trading otherwise you’ll get back to what you wanted to get rid of: betting instead of actual trading.
Аунг Свар :It doesn't work
Привет всем трейдерам?
Надеюсь, здесь будут арбитражные трейдеры.
Меня заинтересовала эта система, и я пытаюсь торговать, но все еще наблюдаются проблемы с расчетом размера лота.
В большинстве статей говорится о треугольном участке.
Это одно и то же: треугольный арбитраж и треугольный хедж?
Я думаю, это не одно и то же. Верно?
Арбитраж, основанный на подразумеваемой цене, которая меньше или больше синтетической цены.
Как же обеспечить правильный размер лота, чтобы получить прибыль в кратчайшие сроки?
Порекомендуйте, пожалуйста, здесь арбитражных трейдеров.
Спасибо.
Вот размеры моей лота/
EURUSD 1ЛОТ
GBPUSD 1ЛОТ
EURGBP 1LOT*GBPUSD Цена
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Hello all traders?
I hope to have here some arbitrage traders.
I interest in this system and I try to trade but still problem in calculate lot size.
Most articles say about triangular gedge lot size.
Is it same triangular arbitrage and triangular hedge ?
I think not same .Right?
Arbitrage based on implied price lesser or larger than synthetic price.
So How can calculate correct lot size to get profit within short time.
Please suggest some arbitrage traders here.
Thanks.
Here my lot sizes/
EURUSD 1LOT
GBPUSD 1LOT
EURGBP 1LOT*GBPUSD Price