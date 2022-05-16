MT5 automatic updates killing my accounts, pleeeeeeeeeeease help! - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
*nix server+docker+wine+mt5
deployment & management with ansible
Hi!
Could you please provide more details about this issue:
1) Which OS Windows is used?
2) Which Expert was running when updated popup is displayed? Will be better to tr to reproduce issues with the same expert.
3) Did you update from previous release 2190 or from some beta-version?
We can't reproduce blocking of expect execution when tried to update from 2190 / 2256 builds to 2265.
Thanks!
1) OS in all cases was Windows Server 2016
2) Expert is my own developed EA. To reproduce, the EA doesn't play a role. Even when no EA is running, the "Restart" dialog box blocks the complete MT5. Because the dialog is modal, which it should not, under no circumstances.
3) No, I used the official version, and previous updates were installed.
It should be easy to reproduce, did you see the "Restart" dialog box, after the automatic updates were downloaded?
That dialog blocks the whole program, until you press that button. But when MT5 runs on a server, no one sees the dialog box!!
Thanks!
For sure you're gonna find a way to get a proper work for your system but before ... just take few minutes and think about it could re-happen anytime, 30 is already a park !
Now i have everything docked everywhere : no updates of the terminal (i took the screenshot to show you why despite the window you're seeing, and even if you wish to use it, it is locked)
And when you're agree to update the terminal it'll take few minutes to change your main docker image and spread the change across your 30 servers with ansible
Switching my servers is the most intelligent thing I did in 2019.
1) OS in all cases was Windows Server 2016
2) Expert is my own developed EA. To reproduce, the EA doesn't play a role. Even when no EA is running, the "Restart" dialog box blocks the complete MT5. Because the dialog is modal, which it should not, under no circumstances.
3) No, I used the official version, and previous updates were installed.
It should be easy to reproduce, did you see the "Restart" dialog box, after the automatic updates were downloaded?
That dialog blocks the whole program, until you press that button. But when MT5 runs on a server, no one sees the dialog box!!
Thanks!
The "Restart"dialog box is NOT modal and doesn't block EA operations.
The "Restart"dialog box is NOT modal and doesn't block EA operations.
Thanks for the video! I can see that the chart in the background still updates. The EA in the EURUSD chart seems to be stopped though (icon in the top right corner).
On my servers, all MT5 instances stopped execution of all EA's for several hours, until I happened to log on and see the "Restart" dialog.
The EA's were definitely blocked, since no positions were opened after the "Restart" dialog popped up.
I thought of writing a script that reboots the server every day at 1 a.m. and starts the MT5 instances with a script that is executed after reboot.
I hope it does not mess up MT5 when it is just killed by server reboot, instead of pressing the "Restart" button...
Thanks for the video! I can see that the chart in the background still updates. The EA in the EURUSD chart seems to be stopped though (icon in the top right corner).
On my servers, all MT5 instances stopped execution of all EA's for several hours, until I happened to log on and see the "Restart" dialog.
The EA's were definitively blocked, since no positions were opened after the "Restart" dialog popped up.
I thought of writing a script that reboots the server every day at 1 a.m. and starts the MT5 instances with a script that is executed after reboot.
I hope it does not mess up MT5 when it is just killed by server reboot, instead of pressing the "Restart" button...
The EA on my video is not stopped, only the trading functions as this EA I run is only to test the issue, I didn't enable trading. You can see the EA is working from the time displayed on the chart.
But as your problem was the trading functions, I checked again, I enabled "Live trading" on build 2265, and when the update dialog window appears, the EA remained enabled for trading. ( I didn't record a video this time, so believe me)
I have no idea what happened on your server, but the popup window is most probably not the problem, unless it's specific to Windows Server 2016 (I can't check).
You said "no positions were opened after the "Restart" dialog popped up" but how could you know when it has popped up ? Anyway...
Did you check the logs ? Is there anything useful to understand there ? If you want, you can post them and I will check.
The EA on my video is not stopped, only the trading functions as this EA I run is only to test the issue, I didn't enable trading. You can see the EA is working from the time displayed on the chart.
But as your problem was the trading functions, I checked again, I enabled "Live trading" on build 2265, and when the update dialog window appears, the EA remained enabled for trading. ( I didn't record a video this time, so believe me)
I have no idea what happened on your server, but the popup window is most probably not the problem, unless it's specific to Windows Server 2016 (I can't check).
You said "no positions were opened after the "Restart" dialog popped up" but how could you know when it has popped up ? Anyway...
Did you check the logs ? Is there anything useful to understand there ? If you want, you can post them and I will check.
Last weekend there was another automatic update. This time, it did not stop my EA's.
I left the "Restart" dialog window open in a demo account, and there are new positions open since the weekend.
So please consider this issue as solved, although I'm not completely happy with that "Restart" popup dialog.
A perfect solution in my opinion would be three options for the user to choose:
1. Disable automatic updates
2. Ask for restart (current solution)
3. Restart automatically, if the "Restart" button has not been clicked for 1 hour
Last weekend there was another automatic update. This time, it did not stop my EA's.
I left the "Restart" dialog window open in a demo account, and there are new positions open since the weekend.
So please consider this issue as solved, although I'm not completely happy with that "Restart" popup dialog.
A perfect solution in my opinion would be three options for the user to choose:
1. Disable automatic updates
2. Ask for restart (current solution)
3. Restart automatically, if the "Restart" button has not been clicked for 1 hour
You miss one option!
As far as I know if you click on: Help => Check Desktop Updates => Latest Release Version you aren't bothered with new updates every one, two or three weeks but only if there is a major update and that is every 2, 3, or more months.